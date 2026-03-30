LeAnn Rimes breaks down into tears while undergoing 'deep jaw release'

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LeAnn Rimes is releasing years of tension.

On Sunday, Human Garage — a global wellness movement aimed at helping people self-heal from pain, stress, and trauma through "fascial maneuvers" — shared a video on Instagram of the country star undergoing a "deep jaw release" treatment with their co-founder, Garry Lineham.

In the video, two individuals, including Lineham, perform the technique on Rimes — who could be heard saying, "Oh my God" repeatedly.

LEANN RIMES DISCUSSES FIGHTING DEPRESSION, ANXIETY: 'I HAD SO MUCH UNDERLYING GRIEF'

"You got it, hold on," Lineham said, while adjusting her jaw. After the technique was completed, Rimes immediately burst into tears, seemingly letting go of all the built-up tension.

"Say that part of my life is over," Lineham told Rimes, who responded by saying, "That part of my life better be over."

"Oh my God, you just don’t realize how much tension is in there," she said. "Until it’s gone," Lineham added.

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In the video's caption, the wellness movement explained that the technique is used to break tension and lift any additional extra weight caused by stress.

"Healing isn't always quiet. Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn't even know we were carrying," the caption read. "In this powerful session, @garrylineham works with @leannrimes on a deep Jaw Release. You can see the exact moment the tension breaks and the emotional weight lifts, leaving her feeling visibly lighter and more aligned."

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"The jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress. When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck ‘locks’ to protect us. By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move."

Rimes shared her experience on social media as well.

"For as long as i can remember, my body has held tension like it’s been bracing for something," she wrote on Instagram. "my jaw, my neck, my shoulders… especially the tmj. it’s never really let go. and as someone whose voice is literally my instrument, that kind of tightness doesn’t just live in the body; it shows up in how i breathe, how i express, how freely i can sing."

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"I’ve taken care of myself from so many angles over the years, nutrition, hormones, nervous system work, therapy, supplements. you name it. i’ve gone down a lot of healing paths. but fascia, that was one piece i hadn’t fully explored… that’s when I found @garrylineham & @humangarage."

Last year, the 43-year-old singer suddenly walked off-stage while performing at the Skagit Valley Casino & Resort in Bow, Washington after her teeth had fallen out when she was singing her 1996 hit "One Way Ticket."

"This is the most epic example of how the show must go on," Rimes said in an Instagram video the next day. "Last night, I was onstage in the middle of ‘One Way Ticket’ and I felt something pop in my mouth."

"If you’ve been around, you know that I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night," she continued.

The two-time Grammy Award winner admitted that she "panicked" and ran to the side of the stage where she "popped" her bridge back in before returning to continue her performance.

"I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening, or else I would have had to walk off-stage," Rimes explained.

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"For the rest of the show… I was literally like this pushing my teeth in, like, every couple of lines," she added as she pressed her thumb on her mouth.

Rimes said she realized that singing some of her songs was particularly difficult due to the challenging syllables in the lyrics.

"Like ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight,' they completely fell again in my mouth," the singer recalled with a laugh. "It was the most epic experience ever."

"I don’t usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last," she said.

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