LeAnn Rimes underwent surgery to remove precancerous cells

Country music star LeAnn Rimes remains in good spirits after she recently struggled with her health.

The "How Do I Live" singer, 41, shared with her fans that she went under the knife for a "minor" surgery on Friday to remove precancerous cells. The procedure was done after a pap smear during a regular checkup came back abnormal.

"January is usually a challenging month for me. Over the past couple of years, I’ve either been going through dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal hemorrhage around this time, which was all pretty depressing," she shared on her Instagram.

LEANN RIMES SAYS ‘RESILIENCE’ HAS LED TO HER 25-YEAR SUCCESS IN THE COUNTRY MUSIC INDUSTRY

Despite her recent medical treatment, Rimes said 2024 has been "joyful and easeful."

She continued to update her fans about her "minor surgery," as a reminder to schedule annual screenings "to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on."

"After my latest abnormal pap smear and colposcopy revealed that I had high grade cervical dysplasia," Rimes noted.

Cervical dysplasia is the abnormal growth of cells on the surface of the cervix, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

LEANN RIMES SAYS NEW ALBUM ‘GOD’S WORK' IS AN ‘INSPIRATIONAL RECORD': ‘WE NEED TO LOVE ONE ANOTHER’

The Grammy Award winner went on to explain that after she consulted with her doctor, they decided to go through a loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP) "in order to remove the high grade, abnormal, precancerous cells."

LEEP uses a wire loop heated by electric current to remove cells and tissue in a woman's lower genital tract, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

While normally the procedure is done while the patient is awake, Rimes opted to undergo anesthesia, explaining, "I’ve had enough trauma in my life already, so I prefer to be out and comfortable."

She continued to open up about her health challenges in her lengthy social media post in an effort to hopefully save other lives and to "be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can."

"Early stages of cervical cancer don’t usually involve symptoms, so annual screenings and early detection can be lifesaving."

Rimes accompanied her caption with photos of her facing the sunlight surrounded by nature.

In 2022, the "Can’t Fight the Moonlight" singer suffered a bleed on her vocal cord, causing her to postpone several tour dates.

"While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick."

Meanwhile, at the age of 13, Rimes rose to fame with the 1996 release of her song, "Blue."