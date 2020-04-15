LeAnn Rimes discusses fighting depression, anxiety: 'I had so much underlying grief'

LeAnn Rimes is opening up about her mental health.

The country star, 37, recently spoke with People magazine about her afflictions -- which she once treated with a stay in a mental health facility.

"At first I didn’t want to face my pain, because I thought I would get lost in it,” Rimes told the outlet. “But I didn’t. People are so ashamed to talk about it and ask for help. But taking away the shame is so important.”

Rimes has had a long career, finding massive success in her early teenage years, but she noted that all was not as it seemed for her earlier in her life.

“There was so much emptiness and sadness amidst joy,” the singer noted. “And I had to be LeAnn Rimes, the entity, not LeAnn Rimes, the person. I was very fragmented.”

Rimes had to face her parents' divorce before going through a divorce herself, which came about following her highly publicized affair with her now-husband, actor Eddie Cibrian.

“There was something in the press every week that was just so fabricated,” Rimes recounted. “Obviously there are mistakes that I take great responsibility for. But my whole life I had cared what everyone thought of me. So the public shaming was a deep thing that I took on.”

The outlet reported that the "How Do I Live" singer faced panic attacks, negative thoughts and had trouble sleeping.

“I had so much underlying grief,” Rimes said. “Everything accumulated and I had to give in.”

The day after her 30th birthday, Rimes entered treatment for her mental health.

“It was the first night I was ever alone, ever,” she said. “There was a lot of co-dependency. And a lot of healing that needed to be done.”

Things have turned around for the country crooner since then. She now uses medication, Yin Yoga and breathwork to help manage her mental state.

“I know who I am now and I try to keep things in perspective,” Rimes noted. “The need for other’s approval has changed big-time. Self-worth is key.”

Rimes said she now has the ability to pull herself out of depressive or anxious episodes.

“Everything I have gone through has made me who I am, and I wouldn’t trade that, at all," she concluded.