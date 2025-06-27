Expand / Collapse search
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding gown inspired by iconic Sophia Loren movie dress

The bride drew inspiration from Sophia Loren's gown in the 1958 film 'Houseboat'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published | Updated
Jeff Bezos exits hotel in Venice ahead of wedding to Lauren Sánchez Video

Jeff Bezos exits hotel in Venice ahead of wedding to Lauren Sánchez

Billionaire Jeff Bezos left the Aman Hotel in Venice, Italy for San Giorgio Maggiore Island, where his wedding to Lauren Sánchez will be hosted.

Lauren Sánchez is officially Mrs. Bezos.

On June 27, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and Lauren tied the knot at San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, with a star-studded guest list.

On Friday, she updated her Instagram account to read "Lauren Sánchez Bezos," after saying, "I do" to the Amazon founder. She shared the first look at her wedding gown on Instagram.

Lauren Sanchez Vogue Cover

Lauren Sánchez Bezos debuted her wedding gown on the cover of Vogue. (Tierney Gearon/Vogue)

"06/27/2025," she captioned her post, adding a red heart. She also showed off her wedding gown on the cover of Vogue.

Her Dolce & Gabbana dress was a mermaid-style lace gown, with sheer long sleeves and a high neckline. She told Vogue in her cover story that she felt "like a princess."

Lauren's inspiration behind her wedding gown was the look Sophia Loren wore while marrying Cary Grant in the 1958 movie "Houseboat."

A split image of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at their wedding and Sophia Loren in the movie "Houseboat"

Lauren Sánchez Bezos's wedding dress was inspired by the wedding dress Sophia Loren's character wore in 1958's "Houseboat." (laurensanchezbezos via REUTERS; Getty Images)

"It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told the outlet.

She acknowledged that her wedding gown was more conservative than the revealing looks she's worn in the past.

"It is a departure from what people expect," she said, adding, "from what I expect—but it’s very much me."

She said she was expecting her now-husband to be surprised. 

Lauren Sanchez Vogue

Lauren Sánchez Bezos discussed her wedding with Vogue. (Tierney Gearon/Vogue)

"Yes. I think he will be pleasantly surprised. I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant, it’s timeless," she said.

Lauren explained that her wedding to Jeff "is extremely intimate," and 70 of the 200 guests are family. 

"She wants to do a very classic and elegant wedding," designer Stefano Gabbana told the outlet. "She didn’t want to do something very flashing or bling bling."

Lauren Sanchez wedding dress

Lauren Sánchez Bezos wore a Dolce & Gabanna gown during her Italian wedding ceremony on June 27. (Tierney Gearon/Vogue)

She also told the outlet she isn't sticking to some traditional wedding rituals.

"We don’t have a lot of traditions that we’re keeping. I mean, I love traditions, but for a 55-year-old woman, it’s a little different," she said.

She did bring something blue to her big day.

"Well, Blue Origin. It’s something from my space flight," Lauren told the outlet. 

Lauren Sanchez posing

Lauren Sánchez Bezos posed for Vogue. (Tierney Gearon/Vogue)

She explained to Vogue that during her recent trip to space, she brought a secret souvenir so she could bring Jeff something back "because it was literally one of the most profound experiences I’ve ever had in my life. Seeing Earth from space, I came down and I couldn’t describe it. It was the greatest experience I’ve ever had. Jeff said, ‘It’s gonna change you more than you think,’ and it completely has, visually, spiritually," she said.

During the interview, the former journalist explained the impact her now-husband has had on her life.

"I went into a lot of therapy and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways. But it’s really Jeff," she said with a pause. "Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, he lets me be unapologetically free."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez kissing

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez shared a kiss as they left their hotel in Venice, Italy the day before their wedding. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

She revealed that her two sons, Nikko and Evan, walked her down the aisle. Her daughter, Ella, was her maid of honor and delivered a reading during the wedding ceremony. All three of her kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, were wearing Dolce & Gabbana for her wedding.

Lauren did some prep before her big day. While speaking to Vogue, she explained that she lost three and a half pounds before the ceremony on June 27 and cut out alcohol and salt in the weeks leading up to it.

Jeff Bezos helping Lauren Sanchez onto the boat.

Jeff Bezos helped Lauren board the water taxi on their way to a celebration ahead of their wedding. (Stefano Mazzola/GC Images)

"I like food!" she explained. "Food is such a big part of life. I’m Latin! Some people meditate, I work out. It’s something Jeff and I do every morning. We have our coffee, we talk about whatever’s going on, and then we go to the gym."

Lauren couldn't be happier that she gets to spend the rest of her life with Jeff, she told Vogue.

"More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

