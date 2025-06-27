Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding gown inspired by iconic Sophia Loren movie dress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lauren Sánchez is officially Mrs. Bezos.

On June 27, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and Lauren tied the knot at San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, with a star-studded guest list.

On Friday, she updated her Instagram account to read "Lauren Sánchez Bezos," after saying, "I do" to the Amazon founder. She shared the first look at her wedding gown on Instagram.

"06/27/2025," she captioned her post, adding a red heart. She also showed off her wedding gown on the cover of Vogue.

Her Dolce & Gabbana dress was a mermaid-style lace gown, with sheer long sleeves and a high neckline. She told Vogue in her cover story that she felt "like a princess."

Lauren's inspiration behind her wedding gown was the look Sophia Loren wore while marrying Cary Grant in the 1958 movie "Houseboat."

"It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told the outlet.

She acknowledged that her wedding gown was more conservative than the revealing looks she's worn in the past.

"It is a departure from what people expect," she said, adding, "from what I expect—but it’s very much me."

She said she was expecting her now-husband to be surprised.

"Yes. I think he will be pleasantly surprised. I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant, it’s timeless," she said.

Lauren explained that her wedding to Jeff "is extremely intimate," and 70 of the 200 guests are family.

"She wants to do a very classic and elegant wedding," designer Stefano Gabbana told the outlet. "She didn’t want to do something very flashing or bling bling."

She also told the outlet she isn't sticking to some traditional wedding rituals.

"We don’t have a lot of traditions that we’re keeping. I mean, I love traditions, but for a 55-year-old woman, it’s a little different," she said.

She did bring something blue to her big day.

"Well, Blue Origin. It’s something from my space flight," Lauren told the outlet.

She explained to Vogue that during her recent trip to space, she brought a secret souvenir so she could bring Jeff something back "because it was literally one of the most profound experiences I’ve ever had in my life. Seeing Earth from space, I came down and I couldn’t describe it. It was the greatest experience I’ve ever had. Jeff said, ‘It’s gonna change you more than you think,’ and it completely has, visually, spiritually," she said.

During the interview, the former journalist explained the impact her now-husband has had on her life.

"I went into a lot of therapy and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways. But it’s really Jeff," she said with a pause. "Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, he lets me be unapologetically free."

She revealed that her two sons, Nikko and Evan, walked her down the aisle. Her daughter, Ella, was her maid of honor and delivered a reading during the wedding ceremony. All three of her kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, were wearing Dolce & Gabbana for her wedding.

Lauren did some prep before her big day. While speaking to Vogue, she explained that she lost three and a half pounds before the ceremony on June 27 and cut out alcohol and salt in the weeks leading up to it.

"I like food!" she explained. "Food is such a big part of life. I’m Latin! Some people meditate, I work out. It’s something Jeff and I do every morning. We have our coffee, we talk about whatever’s going on, and then we go to the gym."

Lauren couldn't be happier that she gets to spend the rest of her life with Jeff, she told Vogue.

"More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet."