Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez visit space with Blue Origin: PHOTOS
Pop star Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and others were aboard the Blue Origin flight to Space on April 14. The all-female crew had a successful trip.
- Pop star Katy Perry comes out of the capsule in which she, journalist Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, who is also billionaire Jeff Bezos' fiancée, and others landed back on Earth after blasting off into space on a Blue Origin rocket, marking the first all-female flight crew in more than six decades, in West Texas, Texas, April 14, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video.read more
- Jeff Bezos embraces Lauren Sanchez as she comes out of the capsule in which she and others landed back on Earth, as part of the New Shepard Mission NS-31, April 14, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video.read more
- The Blue Origin crew, seated from left, Lauren Sanchez and Kerianne Flynn, and, standing from left, Amanda Nguyen, Katy Perry, Gayle King and Aisha Bowe in West Texas.read more
- Oprah Winfrey reacts as the Blue Origin rocket blasts off in West Texas, Texas, April 14, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video.read more
- Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner attend the Blue Origin launch to support their friends Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos.read more
- The New Shepard rocket about to take off in West Texas, Monday, April 14, 2025.read more
- The New Shepard rocket blasting off in West Texas, Monday, April 14, 2025.read more
- The New Shepard rocket in the sky after takeoff, Monday, April 14, 2025.read more
- The capsule as it landed back on Earth in West Texas, Texas, April 14, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video.read more
- Gayle King kisses the ground after exiting the Blue Origin hatch.read more
- Gayle King chose to appreciate the Earth after the space flight landing.read more
- Civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen became the first Vietnamese woman in space.read more
- NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe exits the Blue Origin hatch on April 14.read more
- Film producer Kerianne Flynn points to the sky after returning from the space flight.read more
Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez visit space with Blue Origin: PHOTOS
Pop star Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and others were aboard the Blue Origin flight to Space on April 14. The all-female crew had a successful trip.
Move Forward
- Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez visit space with Blue Origin: PHOTOS