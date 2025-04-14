Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    14 Images

    Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez visit space with Blue Origin: PHOTOS

    Pop star Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and others were aboard the Blue Origin flight to Space on April 14. The all-female crew had a successful trip.

    Start Slideshow
  • Katy Perry exits Blue Origin hatch
    Pop star Katy Perry comes out of the capsule in which she, journalist Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, who is also billionaire Jeff Bezos' fiancée, and others landed back on Earth after blasting off into space on a Blue Origin rocket, marking the first all-female flight crew in more than six decades, in West Texas, Texas, April 14, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video. 
    read more
    Blue Origin/Handout via Reuters / Reuters
  • Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos hug
    Jeff Bezos embraces Lauren Sanchez as she comes out of the capsule in which she and others landed back on Earth, as part of the New Shepard Mission NS-31, April 14, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video.
    read more
    Blue Origin/Handout via Reuters / Reuters
  • The all-female Blue Origin crew
    The Blue Origin crew, seated from left, Lauren Sanchez and Kerianne Flynn, and, standing from left, Amanda Nguyen, Katy Perry, Gayle King and Aisha Bowe in West Texas.
    read more
    Blue Origin via AP / AP Newsroom
  • Oprah Winfrey reacts to Blue Origin flight
    Oprah Winfrey reacts as the Blue Origin rocket blasts off in West Texas, Texas, April 14, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video.
    read more
    Blue Origin/Handout via Reuters / Reuters
  • Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner watch Blue Origin flight
    Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner attend the Blue Origin launch to support their friends Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos.
    read more
    Courtesy: Blue Origin / Fox News
  • Blue Origin flight takes off
    The New Shepard rocket about to take off in West Texas, Monday, April 14, 2025.
    read more
    Blue Origin via AP / AP Newsroom
  • Blue origin rocket in flight
    The New Shepard rocket blasting off in West Texas, Monday, April 14, 2025.
    read more
    Blue Origin via AP / AP Newsroom
  • Blue Origin heads to space
    The New Shepard rocket in the sky after takeoff, Monday, April 14, 2025.
    read more
    Blue Origin via AP / AP Newsroom
  • The Blue Origin flight lands
    The capsule as it landed back on Earth in West Texas, Texas, April 14, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video.
    read more
    Blue Origin/Handout via Reuters / Reuters
  • Gayle King exits Blue Origin Hatch
    Gayle King kisses the ground after exiting the Blue Origin hatch.
    read more
    Courtesy: Blue Origin / Fox News
  • Gayle King reacts to landing after space flight
    Gayle King chose to appreciate the Earth after the space flight landing.
    read more
    Courtesy: Blue Origin / Fox News
  • Amanda Nguyen exits Blue Origin hatch
    Civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen became the first Vietnamese woman in space.
    read more
    Courtesy: Blue Origin / Fox News
  • Aisha Bowe steps out of Blue Origin hatch
    NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe exits the Blue Origin hatch on April 14.
    read more
    Courtesy: Blue Origin / Fox News
  • Kerianne Flynn exits space flight
    Film producer Kerianne Flynn points to the sky after returning from the space flight.
    read more
    Courtesy: Blue Origin / Fox News
  • Published
    14 Images

    Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez visit space with Blue Origin: PHOTOS

    Pop star Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and others were aboard the Blue Origin flight to Space on April 14. The all-female crew had a successful trip.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez visit space with Blue Origin: PHOTOS
  • Katy Perry exits Blue Origin hatch
  • Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos hug
  • The all-female Blue Origin crew
  • Oprah Winfrey reacts to Blue Origin flight
  • Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner watch Blue Origin flight
  • Blue Origin flight takes off
  • Blue origin rocket in flight
  • Blue Origin heads to space
  • The Blue Origin flight lands
  • Gayle King exits Blue Origin Hatch
  • Gayle King reacts to landing after space flight
  • Amanda Nguyen exits Blue Origin hatch
  • Aisha Bowe steps out of Blue Origin hatch
  • Kerianne Flynn exits space flight
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 14