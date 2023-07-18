Las Vegas police search home as part of probe into Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder

Las Vegas police searched a home Monday in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant on a home in the suburb of Henderson, Nevada, the agency said without releasing any details.

Shakur was shot just off the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996 in a drive-by shooting hours after attending boxer Mike Tyson's knockout of Bruce Seldon in a heavyweight championship bout.

After the fight, Shakur had an encounter with Orlando Anderson, a Los Angeles gang member who had an altercation with a member of Shakur’s Death Row Records crew earlier that year in a shopping mall.

Anderson was assaulted and a few hours later Shakur was shot four times. He died six days later, an event that shocked the hip-hop industry. The killing remains unsolved.

Duane Keith Davis, a former member of the Los Angeles-based gang The Crips, said in an interview for "Unsolved, the Tupac and Biggie Murders" that it was his nephew Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson who killed Tupac in the drive-by shooting.

Six months after Shakur's death, The Notorious B.I.G, Christopher Wallace, was gunned down in Los Angeles. That case also remains unsolved.

Wallace and Shakur were considered symbols in the hip-hop world's so-called East Coast-West Coast rivalry.