Tupac receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame days before what would be his 52nd birthday

Late rapper Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, just days before what would have been his 52nd birthday.

Shakur's sister, Sekyima "Set" Shakur, who accepted the star on behalf of the family, shed tears while describing her brother's dream of one day being honored on the Walk of Fame.

"From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame," she said before the reveal.

The Walk of Fame said it was decided in 2013 that Shakur would receive a star, but the organization allowed his family and estate to select the date. They chose June 7 – nine days before his birthday on June 16.

His sister described Wednesday's ceremony as a tribute to Shakur's career in the music industry and his "lasting impact" in the world.

"Today, we’re not just honoring a star in the ground, but we’re honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true," she said.

Shakur, who was 25 years old when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on Sept. 7, 1996, is described as one of hip-hop's most prolific figures. Despite his professional music career being cut short after only five years, he has sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

His diamond-certified album "All Eyez on Me," which was released in February 1996, features notable hits "California Love (Remix)," "Ambitionz Az a Ridah," and "I Ain't Mad at Cha."

In 2017, he was the first solo hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Shakur was also an actor who played starring roles in several films, including "Poetic Justice," "Gang Related," "Juice" and "Above the Rim."

Radio Personality Big Boy, who emceed the ceremony, spoke about the rapper's impact on the entertainment industry, acknowledging the various museum exhibits, documentaries and movies dedicated to his life.

Big Boy also shouted out several attendees, including comedian Mike Epps, rapper YG, actor Bokeem Woodbine and the Outlawz, a rap group that was founded by Shakur.

Shakur's star is the 2,758th on the Walk of Fame.

