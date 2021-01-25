Larry King's sons react to his death in emotional post: 'We will miss him'

Larry King's sons reacted to their father's death in an emotional statement on social media.

Larry King, Jr., Chance King, and Cannon King took to Facebook to pen a lengthy note about how much their father meant to them.

"We are heartbroken over our father's death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad.' He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments -- large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives," the brother said.

They also thanked fans for the "outpouring of love" and tributes to King's "remarkable career." They asked that in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS.

LARRY KING, TV TALK-SHOW ICON, DIES AT 87

"A debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years. With deep appreciation," they concluded.

King and wife Shawn Southwick King married in 1997 and split in 2019. They share Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21, while Larry King Jr., 59, is from King's marriage with ex-wife Annette Kaye.

The broadcasting legend died on Jan. 23 at 87 years old. No cause of death was given, but he had been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to several media reports.

King also had a myriad of other health issues. He battled lung cancer, lived with Type 2 diabetes, survived multiple heart attacks, and underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO LARRY KING'S DEATH: 'A TRUE LEGEND GONE'

King's death comes after the radio icon lost two children in 2020 -- Andy, 65, and Chaia, 51, died within weeks of each other over the summer. Andy had a heart attack, while Chaia had been battling lung cancer.

King was best known for CNN's award-winning "Larry King Live" for 25 years.

He interviewed everyone from world leaders and celebrities to criminals and conspiracy theorists during 6,000-plus episodes of the evening show from 1985 through 2010.

King then co-founded Ora TV in 2012.

Over his career, King conducted an estimated 50,000 on-air interviews. Political figures and people mired in high-profile controversies would seek out his show, but he also had success landing famously elusive guests, such as Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando.

JOURNALISTS, TV HOSTS MOURN THE LOSS OF BROADCASTING GIANT LARRY KING

King was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1989 and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Among his many honors and accolades are a pair of Peabody Awards for excellence in broadcasting and 10 Cable ACE awards.

