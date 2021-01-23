Twitter users share their favorite Larry King interviews over the years

Twitter users shared their favorite interview moments from broadcasting giant Larry King, who died on Saturday at age 87.

Many fans, including former NBA player Rex Chapman, resurfaced a testy 2007 exchange with King and comedian Jerry Seinfeld after the CNN host wondered if the NBC hit sitcom "Seinfeld" was ended by the star or by the network canceled.

"You gave it up, right? They didn't cancel you. You canceled them," King said.

"You're not aware of this?" Seinfeld reacted in disbelief. "You think I got canceled? Are you under the impression that I got canceled?!?"

LARRY KING, TV TALK-SHOW ICON WHO QUIZZED FAMOUS AND INFAMOUS, DIES AT 87

"Did I hurt you, Jerry?" King smirked. "Most shows go down."

"Is this CNN?" Seinfeld asked. "I went off the air. I was the number one show on television, Larry! Do you know who I am?... 75 million viewers, last episode!"

"What, don't take it so bad!" King exclaimed.

"Well, there's a big difference between being canceled and being number one!" Seinfeld fired back.

"Okay, I'm sorry!" King apologized.

Conservative writer Josh Jordan shared an exchange between King and actor Danny Pudi after the "Larry King Now" host asked what is a "luxury that you can't live without."

"A luxury I can't live without... coffee," Pudi responded.

"That's not a luxury, you can get that anywhere," King quickly dismissed the answer.

"I like my socks," Pudi then answered.

JOURNALISTS, TV HOSTS MOURN THE LOSS OF BROADCASTING GIANT LARRY KING

"But that's not a luxury though, coffee and socks are not a luxury," King ripped Pudi.

"Well, then give me a luxury!" Pudi exclaimed. "What luxury should I have?"

"A private plane," King answered.

"Larry, I'm on 'DuckTales,'" Pudi reacted.

Twitter user Danielle Betsy shared a "Larry King Now" exchange with musician DJ Khaled.

PIERS MORGAN FACES BACKLASH FOR JAB-INFUSED TRIBUTE TO LARRY KING

"I want the nice watch, I want to stay fresh, I want to stay clean, you know what I'm saying," Khaled said. "There's nothing wrong with that. You should strive for greatness."

"How did you gain all the weight," King wondered.

Another Twitter user shared a clip featuring the late actress Debbie Reynolds doing an impression of Meryl Streep on King's CNN program in 1996.

Franklin Graham shared a clip of King's interview with his father, the Rev. Billy Graham, who both discussed the subject of death.

"We face death every day," Graham told King. "It's the most democratic thing in the world. It brings us all to the same level. Everybody's going to die... It's the greatest statistic in the world, one out of every one dies."

"And we all fear it," King later chimed in.

"And we all fear it," Graham agreed. "And we have a right to. It's called The Last Enemy, it's called The Great Enemy, it's called The King of Terrors."

CELEBRITIES REACT TO LARRY KING'S DEATH: 'A TRUE LEGEND GONE'

"How does Billy Graham approach it?" King asked.

"Well, since I've received Christ into my heart, the sting of death is gone," Graham answered. "It's instinctive to want to live. I mean, that's something God gave us and if we don't have that sense of self-preservation, we would all die and we might go out and commit suicide. But I'm not afraid of death. I'm looking forward to death itself, I'm not looking forward to the dying process."

BNN Bloomberg anchor Jon Erlichman shared a clip of King's grilling of Microsoft CEO Bill Gates about Apple.

"Is there jealousy involved?" King asked.

King also asked Gates if he liked Apple founder Steve Jobs and his thoughts about its latest product, the iPad.

NBA journalist Chris Palmer shared a clip of King's sitdown with the late music icon Prince about him being an "unusual person" and grilled about his name change.

Others highlighted an exchange he had with actress Meghan Markle, who later became Duchess of Sussex, over her pro-woman advocacy.

"Do you think your looks affect your advocacy?" King asked an uncomfortable Meghan. "You're not the average American woman, Meghan. Admit it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

King died Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Ora Media -- the studio and network he co-founded -- said in a statement. He was 87.

No cause of death was given, but he had been hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports.