Journalists, TV hosts mourn the loss of broadcasting giant Larry King

Journalists and TV hosts across the spectrum are pouring in with tributes of the late broadcasting legend Larry King, who died on Saturday at age 87.

"I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King," TV personality Ryan Seacrest tweeted.

"Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview. His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace," CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour wrote.

"Larry King was a radio and TV legend with an insatiable curiosity about people and a real sense of humor. He could get anyone talking, from Hollywood stars to the guy on the corner. In the 1990s, Larry King Live even became the most important show in American politics. RIP," NBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki said.

LARRY KING, TV TALK-SHOW ICON WHO QUIZZED FAMOUS AND INFAMOUS, DIES AT 87

"Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word. So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles. #RIPLarryKing," game show emcee and former "Late Late Show" host Craig Ferguson reacted.

"My friend Larry King has died. It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him," former MSNBC host Keith Olberman wrote.

"RIP Larry King. He was one of the first programs I joined regularly when starting out and was always polite and inclusive of all sides. Condolences to his family," conservative radio host Dana Loesch said.

PIERS MORGAN FACES BACKLASH FOR JAB-INFUSED TRIBUTE TO LARRY KING

"The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin tweeted: "So sad to hear about the passing of my friend, my mentor and my bonus grandfather. There’s only one true King of interviewing and it was Larry King."

"Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen wrote: "RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice."

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain tweeted: "The world is far less interesting without you ⁦@kingsthings - Thank you for absolutely everything.

British journalist Piers Morgan, who replaced King's show on CNN, offered a tongue-in-cheek tribute alluding to their icy relationship.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO LARRY KING'S DEATH: 'A TRUE LEGEND GONE'

"Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert)," Morgan wrote. "But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

King died Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Ora Media -- the studio and network he co-founded -- said in a statement. He was 87.

No cause of death was given, but he had been hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports.