Larry King's cause of death confirmed as sepsis, underlying conditions revealed in death certificate

Larry King's cause of death and underlying conditions have been revealed.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend died Jan. 23 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized weeks prior after contracting COVID-19, but a death certificate confirms that his primary cause of death was sepsis, as his wife Shawn Southwick King said last month.

The death certificate also reportedly shows that he had two underlying conditions. According to People magazine, the document lists them as acute hypoxic respiratory failure and end stage renal disease, commonly known as kidney failure.

In late January, King's wife -- who he was in the middle of divorcing -- confirmed he did not die from coronavirus.

LARRY KING'S WIFE SHAWN KING SPEAKS OUT AFTER TV ICON'S WILL IS REVEALED: 'WE ARE GRIEVING'

"It was an infection; it was sepsis," Shawn told Entertainment Tonight. "Well, he was finally ready to go, I will tell you that. You know, he never wanted to go but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk. But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily."

Shawn also said King's mind "wasn't right" and his "body was going," noting it was difficult to witness. King filed for divorce from the actress in August 2019 after 22 years of marriage. Their divorce was not finalized prior to his passing.

LARRY KING'S WIFE SHAWN KING SPEAKS OUT AFTER TV TALK-SHOW ICON IS LAID TO REST: 'I'M STILL PROCESSING'

On Thursday, King's handwritten will, which was obtained by multiple outlets, showed that King requested his $2 million estate be left to his children.

Notably, the document names his now-deceased children Chaia and Andy, as well as his remaining children -- Larry King, Jr., 59, Cannon, 20 and Chance, 21 -- as beneficiaries.

Shawn was not mentioned, and People magazine reported that the handwritten will was dated Oct. 17, 2019, two months after he filed for divorce from Shawn. His will was also written several months prior to the loss of his two adult children Andy, 65, and Chaia, 51.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon," King states in the document, according to the magazine.

After seemingly being left out of her estranged husband's will, Shawn has spoken out, offering a brief statement to Extra.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are grieving as a family," she said. "My boys just lost their father — they are my priority."

The outlet reports that Larry Jr. has filed court documents requesting to be named special administrator of his father’s estate.