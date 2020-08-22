Larry King loses 2 children within weeks of each other

Two of TV legend Larry King’s grown children have died within weeks of each other, Fox News has confirmed.

King's son, Andy King, 65, died within the last few weeks and his only daughter Chaia King, 51, lost her battle with lung cancer Thursday, the New York Post reported.

King, 86, adopted Andy in 1962 after he married ex-wife Alene Akins in 1969. Chaia was born that same year.

King also has three other sons: Larry King Jr. (with ex-wife Annette Kaye); and Cannon and Chance King (with ex-wife Shawn King), according to People.

When Akins died in 2017, King tweeted, “So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady.”

“Larry and his three remaining children are distraught, and Larry’s still recovering from his own health issues from last year,” a source told the Post.

King suffered a near-fatal stroke last year.

It was not immediately clear what caused Andy King’s death. Larry King has not yet spoken publicly about either death.

King has continued to host Ora TV’s “Larry King Now” and recently did two live shows of Hulu’s “Politicking with Larry King,” which is part of his way of “processing” the loss, another source told the Post.