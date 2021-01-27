Larry King's wife Shawn King speaks out after TV talk-show icon is laid to rest: 'I'm still processing'

Larry King's wife, Shawn King, is speaking out following the death of the TV talk-show icon.

The broadcast legend died over the weekend at the age of 87, leaving behind three living children -- Larry Jr., Chance and Cannon -- as well as his wife, Shawn King.

Shawn and King initially married in 1997, effectively making their marriage the longest of his eight.

King's family laid him to rest in a private funeral this week, Shawn told Entertainment Tonight.

"We laid him to rest this morning. And in the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don't have time to, for me, to process," she told the outlet in an interview airing on Wednesday. "I'm still processing."

She's not the only one who's "still processing," however, as she said "the whole family" including "the boys" are still reeling. King and Shawn shared sons Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20. King also has a son, Larry Jr., 59, with ex-wife Annette Kaye.

However, Shawn and the clan were able to find a sweet way to pay tribute to their late patriarch.

"We all, it was just family, we wore Larry's suspenders, every one of us," she revealed. "And it was a beautiful, loving ... just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that."

For all of the tragedy that Shawn and her family has had to face, she said they were able to come together to be there for one another.

"Death is maybe the great equalizer, I think," she shared. "You know, when you experience it with people who we really, really love, all the other noise and the nonsense that could be surrounding, it just goes away and the family goes close together. And that's what happened. You know, it was beautiful."

Larry and Shawn had a storied relationship, having filed for divorce in 2010 before calling it off. Larry filed for divorce once again in Aug. 2019.