Larry King's wife Shawn King speaks out after TV icon's will is revealed: 'We are grieving'

Larry King's wife Shawn King is speaking out after the late star's will was revealed.

On Thursday, King's handwritten will, which was obtained by multiple outlets, showed that King requested his $2 million estate be left to his children.

Notably, the document names his now-deceased children Chaia and Andy, as well as his remaining children -- Larry King, Jr., 59, Cannon, 20 and Chance, 21 -- as beneficiaries.

Shawn was not mentioned, and People magazine reported that the handwritten will was dated Oct. 17, 2019, two months after he filed for divorce from Shawn. His will was also written several months prior to the loss of his two adult children Andy, 65, and Chaia, 51.

"This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon," King allegedly wrote in the document, according to the magazine.

Now, after seemingly being left out of her estranged husband's will, Shawn has spoken out, offering a brief statement to Extra.

"We are grieving as a family," she said. "My boys just lost their father — they are my priority."

Shawn added: "I will comment further when appropriate."

The outlet reports that Larry Jr. has filed court documents requesting to be named special administrator of his father’s estate.

The docs allegedly said that because King and Shawn were in the middle of a divorce, she should not be appointed special administrator.

"The Decedent was married to Shawn Southwick King (‘Ms. King’) at the time of death," said the documents, per Extra. "However, the Decedent and Ms. King were actively involved in ongoing dissolution proceedings in Los Angeles Superior Court. The Decedent and Ms. King were residing separately at the time of death."

King died at the age of 87 last month in Los Angeles.

No cause of death was immediately provided, but Shawn later confirmed that he died due to a sepsis infection.