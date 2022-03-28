LAPD issues statement after Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Police Department is not investigating the incident that took place on the 94th Academy Awards stage in Hollywood when actor Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock in front of a live audience, as the latter is not pressing charges, the department said in a statement.

"If the party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," the department’s statement read, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On Sunday evening, Rock’s banter between awards drew personal ire and a physical slap from Smith after the host made a comment about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was sitting in the front row with her husband.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.



Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Ahead of presenting the best documentary Oscar, Rock made a joke that drew attention to Pinkett Smith’s hair loss condition.

"I can’t wait to see you in ‘G.I. Jane 2,’" Rock said, which drew an eye-roll from Pinkett Smith.

The comment referenced the 1997 film starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray Jordan O’Neil.

"Uh oh," Rock then said as Will Smith approached the stage, slapped the host, and returned to his seat.

"Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth!" Smith shouted twice from his seat.

"I will," Rock answered before presenting the Best Documentary Feature to Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson’s "Summer of Soul."

Immediately following the incident, an emotional Will Smith was approached and comforted by Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry and others, before he also had an exchange with his public relations person.

Other individuals approached Pinkett Smith, seemingly comforting her, as well, as the network broke to a commercial.

Later in the night, Will Smith was awarded the Oscar for Best Actor for his leading role in "King Richard."

Smith apologized to many people for his actions during his acceptance, without specifically mentioning Rock.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," the actor said, starting his speech.

"I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people," Smith added. "I know to do what we do you’ve got to be able to take abuse. You’ve got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you’ve got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s OK."

The Oscar was Smith’s first.

The Academy Awards released a statement after the incident saying, "The Academy does not condone violence in any form."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.