Celebrity anti-ICE pins at Golden Globes spark mixed reactions online after Renee Good fatal shooting

During Sunday's 83rd Golden Globes, several celebrities used the event to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) just days after the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good.

Stars like Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, Natasha Lyonne and others wore pins with slogans that read, "BE GOOD" and "ICE OUT."

"Of course, this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent, and it's really sad. I know people are out marching and all today, and we need to speak up," Sykes told Variety on the red carpet prior to the show. "We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down, because it's just awful what they're doing to people."

Smart wore the pin on her dress while accepting the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE NOWHERE TO BE FOUND AS AGITATORS SEIZE CONTROL OF STREET AFTER ICE SHOOTING

The "BE GOOD" pin "aims to honor Renée Macklin Good and Keith Porter while also reminding us what it means to be good to one another in the face of such horror — to be a good citizen, neighbor, friend, ally and human," read the campaign's official description, via People.

Good was shot and killed during an encounter with the ICE officer on Wednesday, after she allegedly swerved her car toward him. Since then, protests have erupted in Minneapolis and across the U.S. Local officials, such as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have criticized the ICE officer's actions.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the agent acted in self-defense, describing Good’s behavior before the shooting as "an act of domestic terrorism."

Golden Globes viewers quickly reacted on social media to the red carpet political protest.

"Such bravery," one user wrote on X.

"Bravo to those with influence standing up for what's right," another wrote.

"A powerful moment on the red carpet," another quipped.

However, others criticized the display.

"They are so pathetic and a bunch of hypocrites," one X user wrote.

"If Hollywood is against it, you know to support the opposite," another added.

"Clearly [Ruffalo] hasn’t seen all the videos from different angles. Ruffalo has had his agenda for years and hard facts seem to always get in his way," another wrote.

"Bunch of unamericans actors who i wont watch ever again!!! The fact that you guys think this helps is a joke!!!" wrote another.

In November, Billy Bob Thornton called out celebrities for bringing politics to Hollywood award shows.

During a recent interview on " The Joe Rogan Experience ," the 70-year-old actor explained that if someone wins an award and is "truly honored by it," he thinks they should take their time on stage to "honor the people who gave it to you," rather than bring awareness to a cause.

He said, "There is a time and place for that," and during award shows, "you should just stick to what it is."

"Don't go up there and talk about saving the badgers in Wisconsin or something, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "And people would argue and say, 'Well, no, because I have a voice and because everybody knows me. This is a great platform for me to put this out there.'

"Well, how about this? If you have a billion dollars, and you want to save the badgers, f---ing save them," he added. "I mean, you got plenty of money to save the badgers, trust me. That is not, that's barely gonna cut into your budget."

