Ayanna Pressley tweets, then deletes, support for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., a member of "The Squad," rushed to celebrate Will Smith when he slapped Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars.

Yet Pressley appears to have deleted the tweet mere minutes later.

After Rock made a joke about a sequel to "G.I. Jane," apparently referring to Pinkett Smith's bald head, Smith reportedly rushed on stage, slapped Rock in the face, and then returned to his seat.

OSCARS: WILL SMITH SLAPS CHRIS ROCK OVER JADA PINKETT SMITH JOKE

Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with hair loss .

Pressley appeared to identify with Pinkett Smith in her tweet. She used the word Alopecia, the medical term for bald.

"#Alopecia nation stand up!" the congresswoman tweeted. "Thank you #WillSmith Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults."

"Women with baldness are for the real men only only [sic]," Pressley added. "Boys need not apply."

Pressley's office did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment from Fox News Digital.