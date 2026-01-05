2026 Golden Globes: Winners and losers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards delivered major wins for stars including Rose Byrne, Timothée Chalamet and Jean Smart, plus the cast of "Adolescence," "One Battle After Another" and "Hamnet," while other high-profile contenders came up short Sunday night.

Hollywood’s biggest names filled the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., for the annual ceremony celebrating the year’s top film and television performances.

Here’s a full list of the winners from the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

Motion picture, drama:

"Hamnet"

"Frankenstein"

"It Was Just an Accident"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

"The Secret Agent"

Motion picture, musical or comedy:

"One Battle After Another"

"Blue Moon"

"Bugonia"

"Marty Supreme"

"No Other Choice"

"Nouvelle Vague"

Animated film:

"KPop Demon Hunters"

"Arco"

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle"

"Elio"

"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain"

"Zootopia 2"

Best motion picture, non-English language:

"The Secret Agent"

"It Was Just an Accident"

"No Other Choice"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sirāt"

"The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Female actor in a motion picture, drama:

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Eva Victor, "Sorry, Baby"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Die My Love"

Julia Roberts, "After the Hunt"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Tessa Thompson, "Hedda"

Male actor in a motion picture, drama:

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Dwayne Johnson, "The Smashing Machine"

Jeremy Allen White, "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere"

Joel Edgerton, "Train Dreams"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Oscar Isaac, "Frankenstein"

Female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy:

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Testament of Ann Lee"

Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked: For Good"

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy:

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

George Clooney, "Jay Kelly"

Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"

Lee Byung-hun, "No Other Choice"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Female actor in a supporting movie role:

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

Amy Madigan, "Weapons"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good"

Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"

Emily Blunt, "The Smashing Machine"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Male actor in a supporting movie role:

Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"

Adam Sandler, "Jay Kelly"

Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Director:

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"

Guillermo del Toro, "Frankenstein"

Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just an Accident"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Best screenplay:

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, "Hamnet"

Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just an Accident"

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, "Sentimental Value"

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Original score, motion picture:

Ludwig Göransson, "Sinners"

Alexandre Desplat, "Frankenstein"

Hans Zimmer, "F1"

Jonny Greenwood, "One Battle After Another"

Kangding Ray, "Sirāt"

Max Richter, "Hamnet"

Original song, motion picture:

"Golden" – "KPop Demon Hunters"

"Dream As One" – "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"I Lied to You" – "Sinners"

"No Place Like Home" – "Wicked: For Good"

"The Girl in the Bubble" – "Wicked: For Good"

"Train Dreams" – "Train Dreams"

Cinematic and box office achievement:

"Sinners"

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"F1"

"KPop Demon Hunters"

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning"

"Weapons"

"Wicked: For Good"

"Zootopia 2"

Television series, drama:

"The Pitt"

"The Diplomat"

"Pluribus"

"Severance"

"Slow Horses"

"The White Lotus"

Television series, musical or comedy:

"The Studio"

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

Television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television:

"Adolescence"

"All Her Fault"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying for Sex"

"The Beast in Me"

"The Girlfriend"

Female actor in a television series, drama:

Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Helen Mirren, "MobLand"

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Male actor in a television series:

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Mark Ruffalo, "Task"

Sterling Brown, "Paradise"

Female actor in a television series, musical or comedy:

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Male actor in a television comedy:

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Glen Powell, "Chad Powers"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television:

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Amanda Seyfried, "Long Bright River"

Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Robin Wright, "The Girlfriend"

Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"

Male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television:

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"

Jacob Elordi, "The Narrow Road to the Deep North"

Jude Law, "Black Rabbit"

Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"

Paul Giamatti, "Black Mirror"

Supporting female actor in a television series:

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"

Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"

Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"

Supporting male actor in a television series:

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Stand-up comedy television special:

"Ricky Gervais: Mortality"

"Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?"

"Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life"

"Kevin Hart: Acting My Age"

"Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts"

"Sarah Silverman: Postmortem"

Best podcast:

"Good Hang with Amy Poehler"

"Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard"

"Call Her Daddy"

"SmartLess"

"The Mel Robbins Podcast"

"Up First"