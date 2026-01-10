Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC.

Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir dies at age 78 surrounded by family after cancer battle

The musician's family confirmed the guitarist and vocalist died after beating cancer

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Bob Weir, co-founder of the Grateful Dead, has died at 78 years old, a statement from his family on his Instagram page confirmed.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could," the statement said, adding that he succumbed to lung problems.   

"For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road," the statement continued. "A guitarist, vocalist, storyteller, and founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music."

Bob Weir playing guitar

Bob Weir, co-founder of The Grateful Dead, has died at 78 years old, a statement from his family on his Instagram page confirmed. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

His family wrote that his "work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language, and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

