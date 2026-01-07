Matthew McConaughey says he turns into a ‘judgmental d---’ rewatching his movies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew McConaughey does not like to watch his old movies.

On the recent episode of SiriusXM's "Where Everybody Knows Your Name," McConaughey told hosts Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson that he doesn't rewatch his work because he turns into a "judgmental d---."

"I don't love it. I always say this, I love the sound of my voice when it's coming outta my mouth, but not after," McConaughey said.

"I'm — f---ing Brando or Olivier when I'm working, when I watch it, oh jeez. I become this judgmental d---."

The "Interstellar" star also said it "bores the hell outta my wife." McConaughey and Camila Alves have been married for nearly 14 years and share three children.

On the podcast, McConaughey explained that it takes him four times to actually watch his old movies.

"I have to watch it four times. First time I go, oh, I guess my nose isn't that bad. Oh look, there are other actors in this scene and finally, the fourth time I can watch," he said.

McConaughey has a Hollywood career that spans decades. His first notable role was in "Dazed and Confused" in the '90s. He became a box office staple in romantic hits like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

McConaughey reinvented his career in the 2010s with performances in "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Mud," "Dallas Buyers Club," which earned him an Oscar, and HBO’s "True Detective."

Harrelson and McConaughey starred alongside each other in "True Detective."

During the podcast appearance, Harrelson admitted that while McConaughey was method acting on the show, he drove him crazy.

"There's so many times I want to punch this motherf----- in the face. I’m so p----- at him," Harrelson said.

