Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey says he turns into a ‘judgmental d---’ rewatching his movies

Actor admits first viewing makes him focus on his nose, then he notices other actors, fourth time he can finally watch

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Matthew McConaughey prioritizes his relationship with Camilla Alves Video

Matthew McConaughey prioritizes his relationship with Camilla Alves

Matthew McConaughey told Fox News Digital that he likes to have a good time with his wife.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew McConaughey does not like to watch his old movies.

On the recent episode of SiriusXM's "Where Everybody Knows Your Name," McConaughey told hosts Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson that he doesn't rewatch his work because he turns into a "judgmental d---."

"I don't love it. I always say this, I love the sound of my voice when it's coming outta my mouth, but not after," McConaughey said.

Matthew McConaughey wears a white shirt

Matthew McConaughey doesn't like to rewatch his old movies. (Rick Kern/FilmMagic)

"I'm — f---ing Brando or Olivier when I'm working, when I watch it, oh jeez. I become this judgmental d---."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SWEARS QUEEN-SIZE BED HELPED MARRIAGE OF 13 YEARS

The "Interstellar" star also said it "bores the hell outta my wife." McConaughey and Camila Alves have been married for nearly 14 years and share three children.

"I'm — f---ing Brando or Olivier when I'm working, when I watch it, oh jeez. I become this judgmental d---."

— Matthew McConaughey

On the podcast, McConaughey explained that it takes him four times to actually watch his old movies.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey pose together at the Oscars Governors Ball in Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2014.

Matthew McConaughey says rewatching his work bores his wife, Camila Alves. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"I have to watch it four times. First time I go, oh, I guess my nose isn't that bad. Oh look, there are other actors in this scene and finally, the fourth time I can watch," he said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

McConaughey has a Hollywood career that spans decades. His first notable role was in "Dazed and Confused" in the '90s. He became a box office staple in romantic hits like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

Matthew McConaughey in an orange jacket laughs with a brown cowboy hat on and sunglasses

Matthew McConaughey says he becomes a "judgmental d---" when rewatching his old movies. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McConaughey reinvented his career in the 2010s with performances in "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Mud," "Dallas Buyers Club," which earned him an Oscar, and HBO’s "True Detective."

Harrelson and McConaughey starred alongside each other in "True Detective."

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey at launch party of a new bar.

McConaughey and Harrelson starred together in "True Detective." (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

During the podcast appearance, Harrelson admitted that while McConaughey was method acting on the show, he drove him crazy.

"There's so many times I want to punch this motherf----- in the face. I’m so p----- at him," Harrelson said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue