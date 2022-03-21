Oscars host Amy Schumer requested Zelenskyy be able to ‘satellite in or make a tape’ for award show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 94th Academy Awards are right around the corner, and co-host Amy Schumer said she pitched an idea to producers for the show that involved an appearance by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, ‘This is a vacation. Let people forget. We just want to have this night,’ but it is like, ‘Well we have so many eyes and ears on this show,’" Schumer told daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore on an upcoming episode.

Despite the fact the awards show will be taking place amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Schumer pressed that she has no qualms about taking a stand against the crisis by bringing Zelenskyy into the fold whether via satellite broadcast or in a pre-recorded capacity.

OSCARS SLIM DOWN, WILL HAND OUT 8 AWARDS AHEAD OF BROADCAST

"I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition," Schumer continued of the ways she would be delivering her lines as she hosts the film industry’s biggest night alongside actress Regina Hall and fellow funnywoman Wanda Sykes. "I mean, there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one."

‘WEST SIDE STORY’ STAR RACHEL ZEGLER SAYS SHE WASN’T ‘INVITED’ TO THE OSCARS: ‘DISAPPOINTED’

"I actually pitched — I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars," Schumer added in a preview obtained by ET Canada. "I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars."

In order to mitigate a ratings lull, the Academy has said that it plans on eliminating eight of its honors from the show in an effort to streamline the floundering telecast and that the awards would be presented off-air and then edited into the program itself.

The show, set to air on March 27, will also see a band mashup of epic proportions, including the likes of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, jazz pianist Robert Glasper and legendary singer-percussionist Sheila E.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Schumer, ABC and the Academy did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.