Country star Russell Dickerson says small-town upbringing meant ‘rodeos and tractor pulls,’ not the movies

Russell Dickerson is reflecting on his small-town roots.

The country music star, who grew up in Tennessee and is best known for hit songs like "Yours" and "Blue Tacoma," has spent the past decade building a successful country music career that has taken him from rural fairgrounds to some of the biggest stages in the genre, including an upcoming performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Dickerson said that entertainment in his household growing up revolved around small-town traditions.

"Absolutely… we didn't go to the movies that much really. We went to rodeos, we went to tractor pulls and that was my redneck entertainment growing up."

That upbringing is now coming back around in a very real way for the country singer as he prepares to take the stage at one of the most iconic rodeos in the country.

"So to bring it full circle at RodeoHouston, I get to perform my music there is unbelievable."

For Dickerson, the milestone carries added meaning beyond his own career, as it’s a moment he wants to share with his family.

"Yes, I mean, surely we'll bring my oldest son, Remington. Surely he'll be there, 'cuz this is the biggest show of my entire life. And he's gotta see that. I think he'll flip out."

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, Dickerson helped bring a taste of RodeoHouston culture to New York City, taking part in a pop-up performance in Times Square as part of the event’s national promotion. The appearance gave fans a preview of the Western traditions that shaped his upbringing ahead of his upcoming HoustonRodeo performance.

"I’ve never seen this many cowboy hats and boots stomping around Times Square. It’s a beautiful sight, and country music is universal like that."

The Times Square New York City appearance was just one part of a bigger moment for Dickerson, as the RodeoHouston invitation marked a major milestone in his career.

Dickerson said the opportunity was especially meaningful as an artist.

"I remember when I got the call. I was just in the gym, you know, and my manager — they were like, there was all three of them on the phone. And I was like, ‘This is weird.’ And they're like, ‘Hey, we just wanted to all tell you at the same time that you got invited to play the RodeoHouston.’ And I just, like, ‘Oh, I mean, absolute bucket list.’ So it's already been said, but an absolute honor to be one of those artists that's in that lineup this year."

The moment comes as Dickerson is riding one of the biggest years of his career. His song "Happen to Me," released in March 2025, took off and helped introduce his music to an even wider audience.

Dickerson said the response caught him by surprise, calling it "absolutely out of nowhere," and thanked fans for embracing the song and showing up along the way.

He is set to perform at RodeoHouston on March 5, 2026, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Tim McGraw, Lizzo and Cody Johnson, among others.

