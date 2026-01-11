Nikki Glaser roasts Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history during Golden Globes opening monologue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio's penchant for dating younger women was on Nikki Glaser's mind as she opened the 83rd Golden Globe Awards Sunday in Los Angeles, Calif.

During her second stint hosting the Globes, Glaser, 41, took aim at the "One Battle After Another" actor's dating history.

"Leonardo DiCaprio is here for 'one man bun after another,'" Glaser said before detailing a number of the star's career accomplishments.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 2026: SELENA GOMEZ, BRITTANY SNOW AND AMANDA SEYFRIED DAZZLE ON RED CARPET

"What a career you've had," she said. "Countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish that all before your girlfriend turned 30."

"I mean, that's just insane," Glaser said before apologizing.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO SHOWS RARE AFFECTION WITH GIRLFRIEND DURING INTIMATE OUTING

"Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke," she said. "It's cheap. I tried not to, but, like, we don’t know anything else about you, man. There’s nothing else. Open up! I’m serious! I looked! I searched! The most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991. Is your favorite food still ‘Pasta, pasta and more pasta?'"

The "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" star gave the nod of approval and a thumbs up to Glaser, who added, "Look it up – that's real."

DiCaprio, 51, has been dating supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, 27, since 2023. Prior to his relationship with Ceretti, the "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor was linked to Irina Shayk, who previously dated his friend, Oscar-winner Bradley Cooper.

Cooper moved on with supermodel Gigi Hadid, a reported ex of Leo's.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gigi and Leo reignited romance rumors at the Oscars in 2023 and spent "nearly the entire night" together, according to People magazine.

"Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area, trying to stay low-key," the insider shared. "There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot."

In an interview with Vogue France , Ceretti admitted there's a certain risk that comes with dating someone famous.

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' – or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," Ceretti said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."

DiCaprio is notoriously private about his personal life, and told TIME magazine last year that his approach to fame might be surprising in the age of endless information and viral sound bites.

"It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life, and still I’m not an expert," DiCaprio revealed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can."