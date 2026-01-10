Whitney Cummings calls out liberal hypocrisy on climate change and vaccine mandates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whitney Cummings is calling out the "hypocrisy" of wokeness in America.

During a Jan. 10 appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the 43-year-old actress and comedian touched on some of the hypocritical actions of woke liberals, saying, "I may not be an expert in politics, but I'm an expert on hypocrisy."

"I was as liberal. I had blue hair, you guys, like I rescue pit bulls, like it doesn't get any more liberal than me," she said. "But the whole idea with being liberal is, like you had me at we're not racist everyone's equal, but then it turns into diversity but not diversity of thought, right? The the the hypocrisy of it."

She explained that as a comic who was raised around alcoholics "who say I love you," and then as someone who is now seeing the "behaviors" of those in Congress, "you study you look for patterns of hypocrisy. That's just what we're wired to do."

LENO SAYS TICKETS SALES ARE UP AFTER HE REMOVED POLITICS FROM HIS STAND UP, SAYS 'NOBODY WANTS TO BE LECTURED'

Once the patterns became visible, Cummings saw a series of inconsistencies in the woke ideology.

"It just started to just be like, hold on, we don't believe in gender, but we need a female president. You're like, huh?" she explained. "And then it's my body, my choice, unless it's a baby that needs a vaccine for Hepatitis B, which comes from butt sex and sharing needles. And then we believe in climate change and the sea is rising, but we live on the coast. Like, would you buy a house on the beach if you truly believed that the seas [are rising]?"

The actress previously spoke out about her disillusionment with the left in a January 2025 episode of the "Good For You" podcast. During the interview she expressed that while she always believed herself to be "a pretty liberal person," she doesn't think "the Left is as liberal as it used to be" and that it has become "the party of censorship."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She compared her relationship with the left as having, "Stockholm syndrome," adding that "if you love your party, you have to be able to criticize it."

"I’m not an expert on politics, which is why I’ve always said I’m not weighing in on it, but I am an expert on hypocrisy, OK? I was raised by hypocrites, I’ve dated them, and I know hypocrisy when I see it," she added.

Cummings got her start in the entertainment industry working on the MTV series, "Punk'd," and later appeared in "Made of Honor" and "The Wedding Ringer."

Her foundation is in comedy, and she has filmed four comedy specials throughout her career, the most recent being her 2022 special, "Jokes," for Netflix. Despite getting her start as a comedian, Cummings expressed in March 2023 that comedy was no longer a safe space.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t have to tell you, over the past couple of years, comedy has taken quite a hit," she told Page Six. "It became super obvious that there were some issues in our society … which you know, it’s usually our job to comment on and confront, and all of a sudden, comedians started becoming like the enemy."