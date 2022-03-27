Oscars: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett Smith joke

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 94th Annual Academy Awards took a wild turn on Sunday night.

During the award show, Chris Rock was presenting an award when he made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

It was reported that after the joke was made about a sequel to "G.I Jane" and Pinkett Smith's bald head, Smith was deeply offended and walked toward Rock, slapping him in the face before returning to his seat.

He then, which the Oscars live-stream muted, began yelling at Rock. Smith reportedly said, "Take my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth."

Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with hair loss.

OSCARS HOST AMY SCHUMER REQUESTED ZELENSKYY BE ABLE TO ‘SATELLITE IN OR MAKE A TAPE’ FOR AWARD SHOW

The Dolby Theatre was shocked and so was Rock, as he appeared to struggle after the encounter to regain his train of thought.

According to one onlooker, who was in attendance at Sunday's show, "Everyone in the mezzanine was standing up to see what was going on — everyone shocked." You could hear a pin drop. Everyone was looking at each other like, 'Is this really happening?'"

The insider added to People magazine, "Chris Rock looked stunned."

Rock and Smith's reps, along with the Academy, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for a comment.

Sean "Diddy" Combs took the stage shortly after and said: "Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family at the gold party." The cameras then panned to the Smiths who were seen laughing and clapping.

Following the incident, Smith took home the best actor award Sunday evening for his performance in "King Richard." While giving his acceptance speech, Smith was in tears.

"I wanna apologize to the academy. I wanna apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said. "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me, it's about being able to shine light on all of the people."

"Love will make you do crazy things," Smith added.

Fox News' Julius Young and The Associated Press contributed to this report.