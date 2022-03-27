Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oscars
Published

Oscars: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett Smith joke

The 94th Annual Academy Awards took a wild turn on Sunday night

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 94th Annual Academy Awards took a wild turn on Sunday night. 

During the award show, Chris Rock was presenting an award when he made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith

It was reported that after the joke was made about a sequel to "G.I Jane" and Pinkett Smith's bald head, Smith was deeply offended and walked toward Rock, slapping him in the face before returning to his seat.

After Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith was deeply offended and walked toward Rock, slapping him in the face before returning to his seat.

After Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith was deeply offended and walked toward Rock, slapping him in the face before returning to his seat. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

He then, which the Oscars live-stream muted, began yelling at Rock. Smith reportedly said, "Take my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth."

Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with hair loss

OSCARS HOST AMY SCHUMER REQUESTED ZELENSKYY BE ABLE TO ‘SATELLITE IN OR MAKE A TAPE’ FOR AWARD SHOW

The Dolby Theatre was shocked and so was Rock, as he appeared to struggle after the encounter to regain his train of thought. 

According to one onlooker, who was in attendance at Sunday's show, "Everyone in the mezzanine was standing up to see what was going on — everyone shocked." You could hear a pin drop. Everyone was looking at each other like, 'Is this really happening?'"

The insider added to People magazine, "Chris Rock looked stunned."

Rock and Smith's reps, along with the Academy, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for a comment. 

Sean "Diddy" Combs took the stage shortly after and said: "Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family at the gold party." The cameras then panned to the Smiths who were seen laughing and clapping. 

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the Oscars 2022.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the Oscars 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Following the incident, Smith took home the best actor award Sunday evening for his performance in "King Richard." While giving his acceptance speech, Smith was in tears.

Denzel Washington, and Tyler Perry comfort Will Smith  during the show  at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.  

Denzel Washington, and Tyler Perry comfort Will Smith  during the show  at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.   (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"I wanna apologize to the academy. I wanna apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said. "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me, it's about being able to shine light on all of the people."

"Love will make you do crazy things," Smith added.

Fox News' Julius Young and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending