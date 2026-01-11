Blake Shelton reveals truth surrounding Gwen Stefani divorce speculation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have nothing but love for each other, despite Internet hearsay.

During an appearance on the "Country Countdown USA" radio program, host Lon Helton told Shelton that the "Happy Anywhere" singer was difficult to Google and find the truth about because of his popularity.

"I’m telling you, Lon, it’s amazing," Shelton responded. "Starting in October, I think, or maybe November … I started noticing these articles popping up about, ‘Blake and Gwen — they’re split up. They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’"

"And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’"

He continued, "And another week goes by, and we’re not seen at the grocery store … ‘They’re divorcing.’ I told her, ‘Man, I don’t know what is going on out there.’"

The "God's Country" musician confessed he's been thwarted by artificial intelligence, too.

"I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’"

Shelton said he’s far more careful with media sources now and doesn’t "believe anything anymore" that he sees online.

He added, "I mean nothing. I just don’t believe it."

Stefani, 56, and Shelton, 49, first met in 2014 when she joined Season 7 of "The Voice" as a coach.

At the time, Stefani was married to rocker Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton to country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert. But by July 2015, both had finalized divorces from their spouses.

After the "Some Beach" singer won her over with a song, Shelton and Stefani began dating in 2015. They married in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Stefani previously said that having a faithful "third party" in their marriage keeps them grounded.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Stefani shared the best advice she’s ever received about love.

"Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party," said the mom of three, referring to God as she looked up and pointed one finger to the sky.