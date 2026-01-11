Expand / Collapse search
Blake Shelton reveals truth surrounding Gwen Stefani divorce speculation

'God's Country' singer Blake Shelton reveals how AI photos and false divorce stories changed his media consumption

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have nothing but love for each other, despite Internet hearsay.

During an appearance on the "Country Countdown USA" radio program, host Lon Helton told Shelton that the "Happy Anywhere" singer was difficult to Google and find the truth about because of his popularity.

"I’m telling you, Lon, it’s amazing," Shelton responded. "Starting in October, I think, or maybe November … I started noticing these articles popping up about, ‘Blake and Gwen — they’re split up. They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on the walk of fame

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the star ceremony where the country singer is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’"

He continued, "And another week goes by, and we’re not seen at the grocery store … ‘They’re divorcing.’ I told her, ‘Man, I don’t know what is going on out there.’"

The "God's Country" musician confessed he's been thwarted by artificial intelligence, too. 

"I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’"

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani smiling

Blake Shelton confessed he doesn't believe "anything" on the internet anymore. (Getty Images)

Shelton said he’s far more careful with media sources now and doesn’t "believe anything anymore" that he sees online.

He added, "I mean nothing. I just don’t believe it."

Stefani, 56, and Shelton, 49, first met in 2014 when she joined Season 7 of "The Voice" as a coach.

At the time, Stefani was married to rocker Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton to country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert. But by July 2015, both had finalized divorces from their spouses.

Blake Shelton in a black suit jacket and shirt hugs wife Gwen Stefani in a purple, green, and white floral outfit

Blake Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani met while filming "The Voice." (Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images)

After the "Some Beach" singer won her over with a song, Shelton and Stefani began dating in 2015. They married in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Stefani previously said that having a faithful "third party" in their marriage keeps them grounded.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Stefani shared the best advice she’s ever received about love.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her children

Gwen Stefani has three children with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. (Getty Images)

"Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party," said the mom of three, referring to God as she looked up and pointed one finger to the sky. 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

