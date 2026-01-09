Jenny McCarthy says Hollywood 'gets everything wrong' about real America after moving to Midwest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jenny McCarthy was blunt about how out of touch she believes Hollywood is with everyday American life.

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old actress appeared on "The Katie Miller Podcast," during which Miller, 34, asked McCarthy, "What do you think Hollywood gets right about real America and what do you think it gets wrong?"

"I think it gets everything wrong," McCarthy said.

"I think there's nothing Hollywood gets right," she continued. "This is why I moved back to the Midwest."

"I grew up in Chicago, Southside Chicago, went to L.A. When my son turned 8, I was like, ‘Oh, hell no,'" McCarthy recalled. "I want him to go back to a place where kids ride their bikes, so the light comes on. I want the lightning bugs to be caught. I want him to play in the fire hydrant. I want friends forever."

"And you don't get that in Hollywood," she added. "People don't know their neighbors at all."

McCarthy shares her son Evan Asher, 23, with her ex-husband, John Asher, to whom she was married from 1999 to 2005.

The former Playboy model married New Kids on the Block member and actor Donnie Wahlberg in 2014. McCarthy and Wahlberg, who is father to sons Xavier, 32, and Elijah, 24, from his previous marriage to Kimberly Fey, primarily live in the Chicago suburb of St. Charles, Illinois.

While appearing on Miller's podcast, McCarthy expressed her opinion that people in Hollywood often consume similar media and seldom engage with viewpoints outside their circles, which she argued led to a disconnect with the "Midwest mentality."

"Proof is just listening to the commentators — that they're shocked by certain stories. They're like, 'What do you mean?'" McCarthy said.

McCarthy pointed to Bill Maher's HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher" as a "perfect example."

"He has left and right on," she said. "And when he'll bring up woke topics and listening to what a Hollywood elite has to — what comes out of their mouth — and Bill says to them, 'You're in the woke bubble. You're in the bubble.'"

McCarthy continued, "It's you don't open your mind to any other news except for that one little tiny outlet that they're fed, fed, fed, fed fed."

In November, Variety reported that McCarthy is developing a new daytime TV/video podcast hybrid show for Warner Bros. TV Group's label Telepictures. While speaking with Miller, McCarthy explained that being able to offer her perspective as a Midwesterner was central to her new venture.

"When I go back to TV and podcasting, being back in the Midwest is going to be very important to me — to stay there, stay to my roots, and represent our voice," she said.

Earlier in the podcast episode, McCarthy, who appeared as a co-host on "The View" during Season 17, insisted she would never return to the talk show despite being requested to return for reunions.

"They’ve asked me to come back for, like, reunion shows," she said. "I was like, over my dead body would I ever step foot in that place."

McCarthy claimed she was brought onto "The View" in 2013 to help make the show less polarizing.

"The reason why they wanted to bring me on is because they, quote, said it was too polarizing," she explained. "They thought it was too polarizing back then, you guys."

"Well, that lasted a week. That lasted a whole week," she said. "And back then, I didn't consider myself to be a political person, which is why I thought I was perfect for the job. After a week, when they said they wanted to get political, I was like, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do?'"

McCarthy recently revealed that she leans more conservative despite publicly identifying as politically independent. The former MTV host credited the latest administration as the reason she's vocal and "much more political."

"I'm much more political now in terms of having opinions because of — thank God — our latest administration has helped so much," she explained.

"But back then? Ooh, I would not. I would never even," McCarthy said.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.