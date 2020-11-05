Lamar Odom’s fiancée Sabrina Parr calls off engagement: ‘I am no longer able to be by his side’

Lamar Odom is no longer engaged to his fiancée Sabrina Parr after the fitness maven called off their one-year engagement, she announced on Wednesday.

Parr made the revelation in an emotional Instagram Story post in which she explained that the reason she can no longer remain by Odom’s side is that the former NBA standout “has some things that he alone has to work through.”

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

Parr and Odom got engaged after just three months of dating.

Although Parr didn’t delve into the issues Odom is seemingly facing, she made it a point to tell her followers that the ex-Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers star is seeking “the help he so desperately needs.”

"I am no longer able to be by his side," Parr added. "I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2013 and during their marriage, he endured life-threatening struggles with substance abuse as well as infidelity.

Parr did not mention whether substance abuse contributed to her decision to call off the engagement but the former pair recently celebrated their once-forthcoming union in September.

"I had a great time at my engagement party with the special ladies in my life @getuptoparr @destinyodomm," Odom wrote, alongside images of Parr and his daughter. "It was so important to me for my family and friends, especially my daughter to be there with me this time around."

Odom popped the question to Parr in November 2019, declaring on social media, "She's the ONE!!!!" in a since-deleted post.

Meanwhile, Parr has scrubbed any trace of Odom from her own social media account.