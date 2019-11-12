Lamar Odom announces engagement to girlfriend Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom dropped a bombshell when he announced he is once again engaged.

Three years after his highly publicized divorce with Khloe Kardashian, Odom is now set to marry a new woman — personal trainer Sabrina Parr.

Odom announced the engagement via Instagram after popping the question at Myles Chefetz's Prime 112 restaurant in Miami.

“Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” the former NBA star wrote.

“She the ONE!!!!” Odom continued.

The couple’s engagement comes after three months of dating. The two were first spotted together in August.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes was there when he popped the question.

“So glad I could be here [with] you. Love both of you and praying over this union,” Leakes wrote in a comment on Instagram.

Odom was married to Kardashian from 2009 to 2013.

Odom has said he regrets cheating on and lying to Kardashian about his cocaine addiction during their four-year marriage.

In excerpts from Odom's book, "Darkness to Light," Odom wrote he was the happiest he's ever been after they married in 2009, one month after they met. But he eventually began having affairs and he wrote he couldn't handle the "lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity."

"Oh, did I mention the paranoia, anxiety, depression," Odom wrote in his book, per People. "I couldn’t keep my d— in my pants or the coke out of my nose. Drug addicts are incredibly skilled at hiding their habit. I’d get defensive and Khloé would just drop it."