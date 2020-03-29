Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest join FOX concert special

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A slew of stars has boarded the from-home concert airing on FOX tonight.

Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Ben Falcone will appear in "Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America," a rep from the network confirmed to Fox News.

'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' LIKE NOTHING EVER PRODUCED: 'WE'RE ALL CONNECTED VIA LIVING ROOMS'

The concert special will feature performances from some of music's biggest stars to benefit Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elton John will host the benefit, with artists streaming their performances from their homes.

REBA MCENTIRE TURNS 65: A LOOK BACK AT THE COUNTRY STAR'S BIGGEST MOMENTS

Other celebrities set to appear include Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith.

The stars join the previously announced lineup of Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The special will air tonight at 9 p.m. ET on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and will be commercial-free.