Entertainment
Published

Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest join FOX concert special

By Nate Day | Fox News
A slew of stars has boarded the from-home concert airing on FOX tonight.

Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Ben Falcone will appear in "Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America," a rep from the network confirmed to Fox News.

The concert special will feature performances from some of music's biggest stars to benefit Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Seacrest will appear in FOX's coronavirus benefit special.

Elton John will host the benefit, with artists streaming their performances from their homes.

Other celebrities set to appear include Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Ciara, Russell WilsonCamila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith.

Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys and Elton John are part of “FOX Presents the IHeart Living Room Concert for America.”

The stars join the previously announced lineup of Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.

The special will air tonight at 9 p.m. ET on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and will be commercial-free.