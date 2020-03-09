Camila Cabello says being in love with boyfriend Shawn Mendes is 'emotionally exhausting'

Camila Cabello is opening up about her eight-month relationship with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The 23-year-old songstress spoke to Capital FM host Jimmy Hill at the Global Awards 2020 on Friday, and during the interview, Hill asked Cabello if fans were going to get new music from the couple, who most recently teamed up for their 2019 hit, "Seniorita."

“I want more, we want more, but honestly, we’re being in our 20s,” Cabello said of working with Mendes, 21, again in the future.

Hill then asked if it was due to their "busy" schedules. "No, not even like that,” Cabello responded. "Just, like, being in love is exhausting; it takes it out of you.”

"We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t," she added. “We’re trying to calm down.”

"Too busy in other ways?" Hill jokingly asked. "No, I meant emotionally!" Cabello clarified.

Cabello, who took home the accolade for best female artist at the award show, also dished on her upcoming film, "Cinderella."

"Oh! [It's going] absolutely amazing!" Cabello shared. "I'm just really excited for my fans to see it. I think it'll bring them a lot of joy."

Cabello has previously gushed over Mendes, taking to the “Lorraine” podcast in October, to profess that she’s “so happy” in her relationship with the star.

"I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me," Cabello said at the time. "Yeah, I’m really happy."