Elton John to host ‘FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ to benefit coronavirus charities

Fox Corporation and iHeartMedia have teamed up to provide entertainment and support for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic with a special event on Sunday night hosted by music legend Elton John.

“FOX Presents the IHeart Living Room Concert for America” will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. The special concert event will pay tribute to front-line medical professionals working to treat coronavirus patients, first responders, and local heroes while soliciting donations from viewers and listeners.

The commercial-free event will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and others, all playing from their homes on their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved as Americans adapt to social distancing.

The special event will support Americans who have been resilient as the nation attempts to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Viewers will be encouraged to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The benefit special will air in the timeslot originally scheduled for “iHeartRadio Music Awards,” which was postponed as a result of the growing pandemic.

FOX will offer the event across all of its linear and digital platforms.

Last week, Fox Corporation announced it would provide everyone in America unlimited free access to Fox News Channel and FOX Television Stations during the coronavirus pandemic.