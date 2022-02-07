Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reveal the name of their second baby

Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her second baby with Travis Scott.

Jenner, 24, shared her baby's name on her Instagram Story: Wolf Webster.

The beauty mogul previously announced the birth of her second child with Scott, 30, in a post Sunday on social media — with a blue heart emoji.

The child was born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date "2/2/22." The black-and-white photo shows the newborn's hand apparently being held by his big sister, Stormi, who turned 4 on Feb. 1.

Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott from notable family members like her older sister Kim Kardashian.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017, but the couple reportedly split in 2019 and continued to co-parent their daughter. They reconciled in 2021. Jenner announced she was pregnant that September, and held a baby shower in January.

Jenner, part of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality show family, founded her makeup company in 2015, tapping into her hundreds of millions of social media followers to promote her popular lip liners and liquid lipsticks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.