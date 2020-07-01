Kylie Jenner debuts a new tiny tattoo seemingly in honor of daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner revealed on Tuesday that she has a new tattoo on the inside of her forearm and it seems it has a special meaning for her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, was having a makeup session with artist Ariel Tejada when she briefly showed off her latest ink.

The tattoo said, “4:43.”

Jenner’s daughter, Webster was born on February 1, 2018, and according to TMZ, she was born at 4:43 p.m.

The beauty mogul has another tiny tattoo on her arm dedicated to the 2-year-old.

In May 2019, she and Webster’s father, Travis Scott, got matching ink on their arms that said, “Stormi.”

Jenner actually tattooed some of the letterings on Scott, 28, herself.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has eight other tattoos which include a matching butterfly with Scott, “Mary Jo” for her maternal grandmother, a red heart and more.