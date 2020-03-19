Kylie Jenner says her pregnancy spent at home prepared her for coronavirus quarantine: 'We got this'

Kylie Jenner was absent from the spotlight for much of 2017 during her pregnancy with daughter, Stormi Webster.

Now, the lip kit founder, 22, is revealing it was the months she spent holed up in her Calabasas, Calif., home during that time that has prepared her more than ever to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram Story Wednesday night, Jenner informed her 166 million followers that she's on day eight of staying indoors as COVID-19 continues to spread.

"another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine" Jenner wrote.

Another message followed: "i'm on day 8. my pregnancy prepared me for this i didn't leave the house for months."

The reality star concluded with an uplifting message for her fans.

"We got this," she wrote with a heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Jenner radiated in the sun as she embarked on a tropical getaway with her girlfriends and big sister, Kendall Jenner.

She also heated up Instagram with bikini shots alongside Kim Kardashian. Still, Jenner shared a photo of the sky and sun on Wednesday, letting her followers know that although she's taking the self-quarantine process seriously, she has "missed" the outdoors.

As of Thursday morning, over 222,000 citizens around the world have contracted COVID-19, with over 9,400 of those cases in the United States.

The novel coronavirus may be able to live on surfaces, namely metal, glass or plastic, for up to nine days — if it resembles some of its other human coronavirus-causing “cousins,” that is.

