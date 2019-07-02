Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster lands first-ever magazine cover

Kylie Jenner’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster can now call herself a cover girl.

Stormi graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia alongside her mom and grandmother Kris Jenner for the magazine's July/August issue. The cover marks the young girl’s first and also marks the first time that Kylie and Stormi have been photographed together for an international fashion magazine, according to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

Both Kris and Kylie took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the cover image.

BRADLEY WHITFORD SAYS KYLIE JENNER'S 'HANDMAID'S TALE'-THEMED PARTY IS 'TACKY' AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH

“Thank you so much @harpersbazaararabia! Such an honor to be on the cover of the July/August issue... three generations,” Kris, 63, captioned hers, in part.

“Legendary,” commented one person in response.

“Three generations of queens. Congratulations,” said another.

“This is amazing,” said a third.

“Here’s to STRONG WOMEN! May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them,” Kylie, 21, captioned her post.

“Epic,” commented on person in response.

“Three generations,” said another.

“This is next level,” wrote a third.

KYLIE JENNER STEPS OUT IN SEE-THROUGH ORANGE DRESS WORTH $16G

According to the publication, Stormi wasn’t initially expected to be on set for the cover shoot.

“She [Kylie] spontaneously brings one-year-old Stormi onto the set, whips out a tiny leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana dress from her bag (which, coincidentally, is a perfect match for what we’re about to shoot), and voilà – history in the making,” Harper’s Bazaar Arabia Editor-in-Chief Salma Awwad wrote.

Other young members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have also been featured on magazine covers. For instance, North West, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, landed her first solo magazine cover in February, Page Six reported at the time.