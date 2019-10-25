Kylie Jenner shares rare throwback pregnancy photo: 'One of my favorites'

Kylie Jenner recently went on Instagram to share a rare picture of herself when she was pregnant with now 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

The makeup mogul famously kept out of the public eye during her pregnancy and rarely gave fans the opportunity to see her baby bump. But now, she's not holding back.

"I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she said.

"Baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience," the 22-year-old said.

The pic shows of Jenner from the side, her belly on full display.

Jenner recently made headlines after revealing she had split from Travis Scott, the father of Stormi.

Sources claimed to People magazine that Jenner and Scott, 28, "are taking some time but [are] not done."

Meanwhile, the "Astroworld" rapper addressed cheating rumors and called them "simply not true."