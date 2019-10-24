Khloe Kardashian furious at Kris Jenner as Lamar Odom book reveals alleged deceit

Kris Jenner is in hot water with daughter Khloe Kardashian.

In the preview for the latest “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” episode, Khloe addresses ex-husband Lamar Odom’s 2019 memoir, “Darkness to Light.”

In the tell-all book, an undisclosed revelation about Kris Jenner comes to light, raising Khloe’s suspicions.

FANS CRY PHOTOSHOP AS KHLOE KARDASHIAN MORPHS INTO A HUMAN BARBIE

“Lamar is writing a book,” Khloe tells sister Kylie Jenner (via People magazine). “In the book, I found out that mom’s lying to me.”

While no official details have been revealed yet, Kris seems to be well aware of the severity of the situation.

“I’m trying to do damage control,” Kris says as she solemnly scrolls through her phone.

LAMAR ODOM SLEPT WITH UP TO 6 WOMEN A WEEK, PAID FOR ‘PLENTY OF ABORTIONS’: BOOK

The scene then cuts to Scott Disick conversing with Khloe about the situation.

“She literally thinks you’re going to, like, come for her,” Disick said.

“Guess what? I am,” Khloe adamantly responded.

Kardashian and Odom met in August 2009 and got married within a month of meeting. In 2013, the marriage came to a screeching halt when Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse came to light.

LAMAR ODOM REVEALS HE SUFFERED 12 STROKES, 6 HEART ATTACKS WHILE IN COMA

Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013, though the divorce was not finalized for another three years amid Odom’s near-fatal drug overdose in 2015. During that time period, Kardashian made all the medical decisions for the former NBA star until he recovered. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

In Odom’s memoir, he tells all about the sex and drug addictions that nearly destroyed his life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I wish I could have been more of a man," Odom told People when discussing his unfaithfulness and cocaine addiction. “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”