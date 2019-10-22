Kylie Jenner files to trademark 'rise and shine' catchphrase: report

Kylie Jenner has filed to trademark the phrase "rise and shine," which she sang to her daughter in a clip from a video tour of her office that went viral, according to a new report.

In the video, Jenner, 22, wakes up her one-year-old daughter, Stormi, by turning on the light and singing those three simple words in only three seconds.

Per Entertainment Tonight, should the trademark be granted, it would apply to Jenner's clothing and cosmetic products. She also filed to trademark "Riiise and Shiiinnee" for clothing lines.

Fans and followers of Jenner's took to Twitter to voice their opinions once news of the filing spread.

"Kylie is really trying to trademark rise and shine," one user wrote. "See what yall did."

Another said "it was just a funny meme for the week nothing more nothing less..."

Others praised her with one user saying: "y'all hating on kylie trying to trademark 'rise and shine' i think you forgot that she's a businesswoman. she's getting her COIN!"

Jenner's singing inspired a remix, which Jenner later shared on her Instagram account, with a video of her daughter dancing.

Just moments into the video, Stormi repeated "daddy sing," then handed Jenner the phone, asking her to play music from her father, Travis Scott.

Several other celebrities have shared their own "covers" of Jenner's song on social media including Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and Ariana Grande.