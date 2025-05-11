Kyle Richards’ daughter Sophia hits back at criticism over weight-loss drug use

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards' daughter, Sophia Umansky, is sharing why she decided to speak publicly about her use of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro.

"If you're honest about things, people can't even judge you or hate on you because you said it yourself," Umansky told People. "You're the one that told everyone, you're owning it, so anything anyone else has to say, it's like, 'OK, well, I told you that. I'm owning it.' I think it's fine. And I always say I'm on Mounjaro. I obviously talk to a doctor."

Mounjaro is an FDA-approved prescription drug which is commonly prescribed to people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. More recently, it has become a popular weight-loss drug, as it reduces appetite.

The reality star's daughter sparked backlash when she shared in a TikTok video that she experienced hair loss as a side effect from taking the drug, with many commenting she shouldn't be on the drug to begin with.

"People who are telling me that I don't need to be on it, they don't know what they're talking about. They're not doctors," she said of the backlash. "And I think everyone needs to calm down and live their own lives. And honesty will get you far in life and lying is not fun. It's not good."

She went on to say that her mom has always been "very supportive of whatever decisions we make as her daughters," and was definitely "trying to veer me away from getting on this medication." However, after speaking with her doctors, Richards "saw that that's the path I wanted to take, she was very supportive."

"And yeah, I think a lot of people are saying that I have body dysmorphia and all this, and I'm like, 'Actually, no. I think I'm cute both ways. I think I was cute before and I'm cute now.' There's nothing wrong with trying to feel a little bit more confident, a little bit cuter," she added. "People get worked on all the time, they get filler, they get Botox, they do all different kinds of things. So if I want to feel a little cuter, why not?"

In the TikTok video, Umansky explained that even running her fingers through her hair results in "piles" of it falling out, saying she's "lucky that I have so much hair," because if she didn't she would be "bald in about a week" if she continued to lose it at such a rapid pace.

Umansky has been featured on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" a number of times throughout its 14 seasons, as her mom has been a cast member since the start of the show in 2010. The family has shared their ups and downs throughout their time on the program, most recently including Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umanksy's decision to separate after 27 years of marriage.

"I’ve always said I didn’t believe in the ‘reality show curse’ because my perception was that a lot of people come into this with fractures in their marriage, and then they are looking at this as a way out. That certainly was not my story," Richards told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2025.

She went on to tell the outlet that she doesn't think she and Mauricio would be in this situation had their lives gone down a different path, saying, "I definitely do believe that money and fame and all that is not great for a marriage."

Mauricio and Richards also share daughters Alexia, 28, and Portia, 17, and Mauricio was stepfather to Richards' daughter Farah, whom she shares with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.