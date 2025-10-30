Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn’s blunt warning to daughter Kate Hudson about surviving Hollywood fame

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Hudson is getting candid about life in the Hollywood spotlight — and the tough-love advice her famous parents, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, gave her to survive it.

The Oscar-nominated actress opened up to Variety about navigating fame, balancing motherhood and growing older in an industry that often values youth above all else.

Hudson, 46, said she still holds tightly to the lessons Russell instilled in her early on about maintaining perspective in show business.

"‘Love what you do because you love it; don’t love it because you rely on it.’ Because it’s so hard to rely on this business — it’s going to throw you all over the place."

Hudson — who rose to fame in the 2000 movie "Almost Famous" — said that advice helped her keep her feet on the ground when her career took off.

She also credited her mother for encouraging her to carve her own path and not be defined by others’ expectations.

"Thank God I had a mom who said, ‘Make your own way,’" Hudson said. "When you become successful in the arts — and what I mean by ‘successful’ is when you’re making other people a lot of money — people really like to put you in a box. But nobody becomes an artist to be put in a cage."

Earlier this year, at the Newport Beach TV Fest, Hudson revealed she almost "divorced" her parents before landing her breakout role in "Party of Five."

"I had gotten this part that they wanted me to basically divorce my parents so that I could work as an adult. My mom was like, ‘No, never happening,' but then I got the ‘Party of Five’ and it was so great," Hudson said during The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast panel.

Hudson was a guest star during the second season as the character Cory.

During the event, Hudson also shared that she turned down an opportunity to star in one of Russell's films because she didn't want to be "defined" by her parents.

The actress has maintained a close relationship with Hawn. In February, Hudson told the Los Angeles Times , "I live seven blocks from my mom now, and she comes over every day."

Armed with the advice of two Hollywood legends, Hudson is stepping into her next act with "Song Sung Blue," a film already generating early Oscar buzz.

And while she admitted the prospect of another gold trophy may be thrilling, Hudson said she’s learned not to let Hollywood’s highs and lows define her.

Hudson said her perspective on fame and creativity has evolved as she’s transitioned from being a "hot new ingénue" to an established actress in her 40s.

"I felt lucky that I knew the peaks and valleys of this roller-coaster ride," Hudson told Variety. "One minute you’re the hot ingénue, and you’re up here, and then the next minute you’re wondering why you’re not in the conversation for certain things that you know you can do. It’s never been something that has defined my value."

Hudson’s fearless attitude mirrors the legacy of the Hollywood icons who raised her — both known for blazing their own trails and defying industry norms.

"As you get older, you realize you’re the only one who makes the decision not to allow yourself to be in that cage," she added. "It means having to make fearless and risk-taking decisions that are really, really hard to do when you have a status quo that’s safe."

The mother of three also opened up about the sacrifices behind balancing fame and family — and the advice she gives to other working moms trying to do it all.

While filming "Running Point," Hudson shared some heartfelt wisdom with her co-star Brenda Song.

"For you to be the best mom and the best partner, you have to be the best you," Hudson told her.

Song told Variety that message stuck.

"It resonated with me because I realized that Kate hasn’t lost herself in her work or in motherhood. Kate is very, very good at making sure that she takes care of herself so she can take care of everyone else," Song explained.

Hudson is mom to Ryder, 21, Bingham, 13, and Rani, 7.

For the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star, that balance didn’t come without choices.

She said she’s always put family first, even when it meant turning down major opportunities.

"There are sacrifices I’ve made along the way to be at home, a lot of opportunities I had to say no to, which came as an easy no," Hudson said. "But as Rani started to get older, it was time to start making career decisions that I felt like I could make. And I got really lucky that I could make them not based on money."

Now, with her kids growing up and her career on a hot streak, Hudson said she’s finally found her rhythm — on and off the set.

In her latest role, Hudson plays Claire Sardina, one half of the real-life married duo behind the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder. Over time, she and her husband Mike, played by Hugh Jackman, find success in their music career but also face personal and professional challenges.

"Song Sung Blue" is slated to hit theaters Dec. 25.