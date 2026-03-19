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Kurt Russell reveals why Colorado mountain living with Goldie Hawn trumps Hollywood glamour

The 'Madison' star says Goldie Hawn loves Colorado and he'd like to spend as much time there as possible.

By Janelle Ash , Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Kurt Russell says life in Colorado is 'different' compared to Hollywood Video

Kurt Russell says life in Colorado is 'different' compared to Hollywood

Kurt Russell told Fox News Digital that he wishes he and Goldie Hawn spent more time at their Old Snowmass, Colorado ranch.

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Kurt Russell finds life in Colorado "different" from his old life in Hollywood.

Russell, who currently stars in Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison," told Fox News Digital that he and Goldie Hawn split their time between Los Angeles and Colorado.

"What I enjoy most is that [Hawn] really likes it in Colorado," Russell began. "Wyatt and Meredith and their two boys, they live in Colorado now. So we like to spend as much time there as we can."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell pose for a photo together outside in Aspen, Colorado

Kurt Russell said that the thing he likes most about spending time in Colorado is how much Goldie Hawn likes it. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for St. Regis)

Russell explained that their current lifestyle emulates "The Madison," since they travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Colorado.

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"I'd like to be there more," Russell said of Colorado. "And there's a different kind of life there. That's primarily it. I'd like to be able to spend as much time there possible."

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, Russell explained that he and Hawn split their time between their homes in L.A., Palm Desert, Calif., Old Snowmass, Colo., and New York.

"We love real estate," he said, before explaining that their home in Colorado is his favorite.

Goldie Hawn in a black sparkly blazer with white lapels looks to her right on the carpet with Kurt Russell in a black suit and blue tie

Kurt Russell said he and Goldie Hawn love their ranch in Colorado. (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

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"Our Old Snowmass home is my favorite. It's a large, beautiful log-cabin lodge on a ranch that we moved into a little over 40 years ago," Russell said. "Goldie and I share a passion for log homes. I never got that out of my system, starting with the one in Maine."

WATCH: KURT RUSSELL SAYS LIFE IN COLORADO IS ‘DIFFERENT’ COMPARED TO HOLLYWOOD

Kurt Russell says life in Colorado is 'different' compared to Hollywood Video

His favorite part of his Colorado home is being able to wake up and look at the mountains, he told the outlet.

During an interview with Men's Health, Russell noted that his character in "The Madison" finds solace in the Colorado mountains – similar to how he does in real life.

"I moved to Colorado when I was 26 years old. At a certain point, you find yourself asking whether you're going to live the life you want to live, or if you're just going to talk about it. And I decided to make the move and live the life I wanted to live," he said.

Close-up of Wyatt Russell in a blue blazer and white shirt.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's son, Wyatt Russell, lives in Colorado with his family. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

Russell continued, "But my business was still primarily out of Los Angeles, so my life's been split, going back and forth. I'm glad I did what I did. I've enjoyed my life the way I've wanted to and I've been able to continue on in the business too. I was able to make that happen. I could draw on that in ‘The Madison.’ My history with fly-fishing, for instance, goes way back. So I guess it's something that came naturally."

Matthew Fox and Kurt Russell in fishing gear sitting on large rocks in a shallow river surrounded by forest.

Matthew Fox stars alongside Kurt Russell in "The Madison." (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

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Russell's latest role in "The Madison" leans into the rigid, Western spirit that Colorado is known for. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Russell said that the "Yellowstone" spin-off resembles who he is as a person.

WATCH: KURT RUSSELL SAYS ‘THE MADISON’ ALIGNS WITH HIS PERSONAL LIFE

Kurt Russell says 'The Madison' aligns with his personal life Video

"Well, what's fun about that part of it is it's kind of me. This was fun because he's an urban man. He's a man of finance in New York City. Family's grown up there. They've been together forever. And what I liked about this was.. so many different things," Russell began.

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"It's been a long time since I've seen a really successful long-term relationship. It's been a long since I've seen a tragedy that's relatable and a whole family that has to experience what it's like to be a fish out of water now and all the things that they find out about themselves," he continued. "Taylor Sheridan wrote a really really beautiful, beautiful screenplay here."

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell sitting together in tall dry grass facing each other during a quiet outdoor moment.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn and Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn are seen in the Paramount+ series "The Madison." (Chris Saunders/Paramount+)

"I thought everything about it was good, but it was Michelle playing Stacy that, you know, I said, ‘Wow, she’s going to kill that,' and she has. Really fantastic," Russell concluded.

In the series, Michelle Pfeiffer plays his on-screen opposite. Aside from Pfeiffer and Russell, "The Madison" stars Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Matthew Fox.

The first season of "The Madison" consists of six episodes and premiered on Paramount+ on March 14.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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