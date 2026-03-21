Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn never married, deciding 43 years ago to 'have fun until we don't'

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Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been having fun together for 43 years.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 75-year-old actor spoke about the early days of his relationship with Hawn after they met for the first time in 1967, on set of "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" when he was 15 years old and "she was a 21-year-old dancer."

"Goldie and I met again in 1983, while working on the film 'Swing Shift,'" he said. "By then, both of us had been through divorces, and she had two small kids—Oliver and Kate—and I had one, Boston. We hit it off and agreed, 'Let's have fun until we don't.' It's been 43 years."

Despite never getting married, the two have blended their families and have built a life together over the last four decades, raising their children together and welcoming their son Wyatt together in July 1986.

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Nowadays, Russell says he and Hawn "split our time between homes in L.A., Palm Desert, California, Old Snowmass, Colorado, and New York," with Russell saying his favorite is the one in Old Snowmass.

"It's a large, beautiful log-cabin lodge on a ranch that we moved into a little over 40 years ago," Russell said. "Goldie and I share a passion for log homes. I never got that out of my system, starting with the one in Maine."

Hawn spoke about their decision not to get married in September 2007, telling Women's Day the two of them "have done just perfectly without marrying."

She added, "I already feel devoted," and that so long as her "emotional state is in a state of devotion, honesty, caring and loving," the two of them are doing "fine."

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"We both have independent finances, we’re both independently well-off," she said, "We have raised our children brilliantly; they are beautiful people. We did a great job there and we didn’t have to get married to do that. I like waking up every day and seeing that he is there and knowing that I have a choice. There is really no reason to marry."

Kate and Oliver Hudson were around three and five years old respectively when Russell came into their lives, and the two of them have been open about looking to him as their father figure, revealing they call him "Pa."

During a November 2024 episode of their podcast, "Sibling Revelry," Oliver recognized Russell as the man who "raised me," adding, "I'm the man I am today because of him."

"There was a moment when he asked us, myself and Kate, if we wanted to be adopted, and we said no. Not that we were, you know, very aware of probably what it even f---ing meant. … We just said, 'Well, we don't need it. The love is right there.'"

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"At the same time, when you don't have your biological [father] around, it's hard to replace that, no matter what. The love was there with Kurt, no doubt about it. He is my dad. I call him Pa. But there was always, not something missing, but it was always sort of like, ‘Wow, but there’s that other side.'"

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During the episode, Oliver also acknowledged that he had at that point developed a good relationship with his biological father, Bill Hudson, saying "it took a long, long, long, long time."