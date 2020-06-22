Kurt Cobain's guitar from famous 'MTV Unplugged' performance sells for $6 million

The guitar Kurt Cobain played during his famous performance on "MTV Unplugged" in 1993 sold for a shocking $6 million at an auction over the weekend.

The frontman for the legendary grunge band Nirvana, played a rare acoustic set and cut a subsequent live album mere months before his death.

The 1959 Martin D-18E that Cobain played in the band's performance was sold to Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Røde Microphones, at the Music Icons event run by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, Calif.

KURT COBAIN’S ICONIC GREEN SWEATER SELLSFOR $334G AT AUCTION

The bids opened at $1 million for the sale that ended up breaking several world records.

Cobain used it to play tunes including “About a Girl” and “All Apologies” at the Nov. 18, 1993, show in New York that came less than five months before the singer-songwriter killed himself at age 27.

A day earlier at the same auction event, a custom guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom in the 1980s and 1990s sold for $563,500, a small sum compared to the Cobain guitar but well over the $100,000 to $200,000 it was expected to fetch.

NIRVANA MANAGER DANNY GOLDBERG OPENS UP ABOUT KURT COBAIN’S FINAL INTERVENTION BEFORE TRAGIC SUICIDE

Prince played the blindingly blue guitar with the artist's “love” symbol on its neck beginning on the 1984 Purple Rain Tour, as well as on the classic albums “Lovesexy” and “Sign O' The Times.” He used it into the early 1990s.

Archivists going through Prince's possessions at his Paisley Park home and musical headquarters in Minnesota recently found the guitar that was thought to be lost during the four years since his death from an overdose at age 57.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also Friday, a macrame belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 times on stage brought in nearly 10 times its expected price, with a final bid of $298,000, and an ivory gown worn by Madonna in her 1990 “Vogue” video sold for $179,200.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.