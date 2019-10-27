Kurt Cobain’s iconic green sweater sellsfor $334G at auction

The iconic olive green sweater that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana's 1993 MTV "Unplugged" performance sold at auction over the weekend for $334,000.

Nirvana's MTV "Unplugged" performance was filmed five months before Cobain committed suicide on April 5, 1994 at the age of 27.

The sweater was posted on Julien’s Auctions on Friday. The auction closed on Saturday.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the sweater, which is a size medium, is a blend of acrylic, mohair and Lycra with a five-button closure, with one button missing. It has two exterior pockets, a burn hole and discoloration near the left pocket and discoloration on the right pocket.

The sweater, which Rolling Stone reported has not been washed since Cobain last wore it, was obtained by a close friend of the Cobain family, according to Julien's Auctions.

One of the late rocker's custom guitars was also offered during the two-day auction of rock memorabilia and sold for $340,000 at the same auction.

The custom Fender guitar was built in 1993 and Cobain played the instrument during the band's In Utero tour. The turquoise-bodied left-handed guitar was on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for several years.

According to Julien’s Auctions, singer Courtney Love Cobain, who was married to Cobain, sent this guitar to a fan just three months after his death and noted in her accompanying letter that her husband’s guitars had just been delivered and “this was one of his favorite guitars.”

Cobain, who struggled with depression and drug addiction, was one of the biggest stars of the grunge rock music scene of the early 1990s and achieved colossal success after forming Nirvana in 1987.

Other pieces in the auction included handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.