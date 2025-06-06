Kristin Cavallari's friend exposes her date with 'Top Gun' star Glen Powell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Cavallari is baring it all on her new show.

During a candid moment on her live podcast episode of "Honestly Cavallari: The Podcast Tour," the reality star’s best friend and celebrity hair stylist, Justin Anderson, made a spontaneous revelation that caught Cavallari off guard.

"She recently went on a date — she’s going to be so mad at me, actually — with Glen Powell," Anderson announced during a Q&A segment of the show, according to US Weekly. "I wanted it to happen so bad. Top Gun, b----."

While the "Laguna Beach" star was stunned by her best friend revealing her romantic rendezvous with the A-lister, Anderson continued to share details of their date.

"You’re partying in Greece, and then Glen just came up to Kristin. You guys had a really fun night together," he recalled.

Cavallari promptly replied, "I never f---ed him. Just putting that out there."

Anderson then added, "They dry-humped though," and Cavallari didn’t deny it.

During a subsequent appearance on Page Six radio, Cavallari was asked if she would like to "mix and mingle" with Powell more.

"Why are we just talking about Glen?" she responded with a laugh.

One of the radio hosts argued he’d rather see Powell and his "Anyone But You" co-star Sydney Sweeney date.

"Oh, I think the whole world does actually," Cavallari agreed.

"Besides his mom," the host chimed in.

Another host added, "Well, the mom actually said … ‘If they had a lot of chances they would've been together, but they're not, and they're just friends.’"

This isn’t the first time Cavallari’s romantic life has been in the spotlight.

In April, she took to her podcast to clarify which celebrities she has and hasn't dated.

"I never dated Chris Evans," she insisted. "Ever, ever, ever. Didn’t even go on one date with him. Literally nothing ever happened. And there's been these rumors for years that we dated. Well, we never dated."

Cavallari has admitted to a romantic connection with country star Morgan Wallen. At the time, neither Wallen nor Cavallari seemed to be looking for a serious romantic relationship. However, the "Laguna Beach" star opened up about their time together, admitting the country music star "was good in bed."

"At the time, quite honestly, I was like, ‘I kind of just want a f--- buddy in Nashville,’" Cavallari admitted to Bunnie Xo, wife of country music star Jelly Roll. "That's really hard to find here for some reason. And I wanted to make Morgan, but ..."

"He's a great f--- buddy," she noted. "But he was so busy, honestly, that it was just like, ‘Why the f--- am I like – what are we doing? This is silly.'"

She was previously married to NFL star Jay Cutler. The former couple announced their divorce in 2020.

Cavallari and Cutler share three kids — daughter Saylor and sons Jaxon and Camden.