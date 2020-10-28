Kristin Cavallari 'looking forward' to spending Thanksgiving with kids, Jay Cutler ‘as a family’ amid divorce

Kristin Cavallari and her estranged husband, former football pro Jay Cutler, are putting their kids first.

The 33-year-old Uncommon James mogul revealed to Us Weekly that the former couple and their kids -- Camden, 8; Jaxon, 6; and Saylor, 4, together -- will spend Thanksgiving together "as a family."

"I’m actually gonna be spending it just with my kids and [my estranged husband] Jay Cutler as a family. So, I’m looking forward to that,” she told the outlet.

Cavallari went on to share that the exes have been chatting about what food to prepare for the holiday as well.

"Jay and I were discussing the menu together yesterday, and he’ll be on meat duty," the "True Comfort" cookbook author said. "I think he’s gonna fry a turkey and smoke a lamb leg, and then I’m gonna do everything else.”

The reality star continued: “I’m happy that we’re able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we’re in the middle of getting a divorce. So, I’m thankful for where we’re currently at.”

When it comes to giving advice for co-parenting, the "Very Cavallari" alum admits that she's "hesitant" to dish it out because "everybody’s situation is so different."

"I think Jay and I are navigating this the best way we know how,” she explained. "Obviously, this is new for both of us and we’re just trying to do what’s best for the kids. I know that the kids are our No. 1 priority. So, spending the first Thanksgiving together [after our split] is important because it’s what’s best for the kids and we’re able to do that. We’re in a solid enough place that we’re able to do that, and I’m really thankful for that."

In April, Cavallari and Cutler, 37, announced their divorce after 10 years together.

The "Laguna Beach" alum previously revealed that she and the former NFL star had been struggling in their marriage for years.

"We definitely kept a lot of stuff private," she confessed to People magazine last month. "Producers saw stuff, but they didn't put it in the show – which is good, because I don't want my kids to ever [see that]."

"[The breakup] didn't happen overnight," Cavallari continued. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made."