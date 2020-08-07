Kristin Cavallari talks focusing on ‘what really matters in life’ amid Jay Cutler divorce

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about how she's feeling these days and what she's been up to.

"This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath. I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life,” the 33-year-old reality star and Uncommon James mogul told Us Weekly.

The mom of three said that she's using the time she has right now for being a good mother and some self-care.

"I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James," she said. "I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SIZZLES IN WHITE SWIMSUIT WHILE PROMOTING HER JEWELRY LINE'S NEW COLLABORATION

When it comes to her routine, she starts her days off early.

"I wake up at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday to have that quiet time in the morning to get ready for the madness and to also work out,” she told the outlet.

For Cavallari, working out keeps her "sane."

"That’s the only real self-care I need besides a good bath and a face mask from time to time, which I’m able to do when my kids are in bed," she said.

The former "Very Cavallari" star said that in order to feel her absolute best, she needs to make sure she is making herself "a priority."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI REUNITES WITH EX STEPHEN COLLETTI FOR A PICTURE

“And for me that means working out, eating healthy and having balance in my life," she explained. "Getting rid of the things that don’t bring me joy. … I hate negativity. I will run the other way from it, but I’ve had to learn how to cut toxicity out of my life as I’ve gotten older.”

As for who she leans on in tough times? "My mom is my best friend and always knows what to say,” she shared. “I’m also lucky to have some incredibly strong friendships who I can always count on to make me feel better.”

Cavallari recently stunned fans in a recent swimsuit photo on Instagram, with some social media users asking what her workout routine is like. The post was part of a new collaboration between Cavallari's jewelry brand and DIFF Eyewear.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI'S NEW COOKBOOK HAS BEEN 'TASTE TESTED AND APPROVED' BY EX JAY CUTLER

"I had been toying with the idea of doing sunglasses for about a year when DIFF came knocking," she explained of the partnership to Us Weekly. "They have a similar aesthetic to Uncommon James, so the partnership excited me. Being able to design jewelry and sunglasses together was a ton of fun to create coordinating pieces.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April, Cavallari and her husband, former football pro Jay Cutler, announced their divorce after 10 years together.

The former couple shares kids, Camden, 7; Jaxon, 6; and Saylor, 4, together.