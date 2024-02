Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kristin Cavallari surprised fans on Tuesday by sharing her new relationship with social media star Mark Estes.

Cavallari, 37, and Estes, 24, each shared a post on social media with the other for the first time. The "Laguna Beach" star shared a photo with the former college football player and simply wrote, "He makes me happy."

Estes also shared a video on his own TikTok account, which boasts over 70,000 followers. The two shared a kiss and Estes wrote, "Ready to fall."

Many fans were supportive in the comments, while others focused on the new couple's 13-year age gap.

"The hottest couple ever I can't," one user wrote.

"Oh she's in her cougar eraaaaaa," another added.

"Men date younger all the time… why is it a problem for women to do the same?" one user noted.

"Damn no wonder she doesn't post anything personal, people have SO much to say for no reason! She's happy, leave it at that!" another chimed in.

According to Estes' Instagram profile, he currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee. He completed his final season of college football in November 2023, which included one redshirt season. The collegiate athlete played for Montana State University and Montana Tech.

In 2020, Cavallari and NFL player Jay Cutler announced their divorce after seven years of marriage.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote on social media at the time. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Since her split from the former Denver Broncos star, Cavallari has been romantically linked to a handful of famous men, including Chase Rice, "Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron and Morgan Wallen.

For Cavallari, the "biggest part" of her life is her children.

"I'll go out with certain guys, and I'm like, 'They're great,' but can I picture them as a stepdad? And I'm like, ‘No!’ And that's the biggest part of my life," she previously told Entertainment Tonight. "I am ready to settle down. I'm ready to meet someone."

Cavallari and Cutler share three children; daughter Saylor, and sons Jaxon and Camden. The fashion designer is open with her kids about the fact she is dating – sometimes even getting their opinion.

"I tell them who I'm talking to or what's going on, and they have strong opinions about these guys," she shared.

