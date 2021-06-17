Expand / Collapse search
Kristin Cavallari
Published

Kristin Cavallari sizzles in white bikini as she enjoys a beach day

The 'Laguna Beach' alum is currently on vacation with her kids in Cabo San Lucas

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Kristin Cavallari is having some fun in the sun.

The 34-year-old Uncommon James mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself posing on the beach

In the snapshot, the reality star is seen rocking a white string bikini paired with sunglasses. She also has a huge grin on her face while she throws both hands in the air.

Cavallari kept her caption simple with only a peace sign and sun emojis.

The "Laguna Beach" alum's pic earned a lot of praise from her fans. "Gorgeous," wrote one person. "Absolutely stunning," said another.

Kristin Cavallari is on vacation in Cabo. 

Kristin Cavallari is on vacation in Cabo.  (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Cavallari's best friend, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, also commented on the pic, teasing: "when the kids take a nap."

The mom of three is currently on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with her kiddos. Cavallari shares sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, as well as daughter Saylor, 5, with estranged husband Jay Cutler

The pair announced in April 2020 they were splitting after 10 years together.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a lawsuit against Cutler, 38, and Cavallari over an alleged dog bite was dropped.
 

