Kristin Cavallari sizzles in white bikini as she enjoys a beach day

Kristin Cavallari is having some fun in the sun.

The 34-year-old Uncommon James mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself posing on the beach.

In the snapshot, the reality star is seen rocking a white string bikini paired with sunglasses. She also has a huge grin on her face while she throws both hands in the air.

Cavallari kept her caption simple with only a peace sign and sun emojis.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS THE THOUGHT OF GETTING MARRIED AGAIN MAKES HER ‘CRINGE’

The "Laguna Beach" alum's pic earned a lot of praise from her fans. "Gorgeous," wrote one person. "Absolutely stunning," said another.

Cavallari's best friend, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, also commented on the pic, teasing: "when the kids take a nap."

The mom of three is currently on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with her kiddos. Cavallari shares sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, as well as daughter Saylor, 5, with estranged husband Jay Cutler.

The pair announced in April 2020 they were splitting after 10 years together .

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a lawsuit against Cutler, 38, and Cavallari over an alleged dog bite was dropped.

